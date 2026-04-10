Grand Mercure Beppu Bay Resort & Spa: Connects Natural Beauty and Cultural Heritage of Beppu Bay to the Future

Grand Mercure Beppu Bay Resort & Spa

Grand Mercure Beppu Bay Resort & Spa has achieved Green Globe certification, an internationally recognized benchmark for sustainability.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Mercure Beppu Bay Resort & Spa has achieved Green Globe certification, an internationally recognized benchmark for sustainability. Located along the breathtaking coastline of Beppu Bay in Oita Prefecture in Japan, this milestone reflects the resort’s commitment to reducing environmental impacts while simultaneously creating long-term value for the local community.For a full traditional hot springs experience, the premium onsen hotel offers both indoor baths (sento) or an outdoor Hiji onsen warmed by a direct hot spring source. Guest rooms look out over sea vistas or mountain views that change with the seasons including golden autumn leaves and magnificent cherry blossoms in spring.Sustainable OperationsGrand Mercure Beppu Bay Resort & Spa’s initiatives have been rigorously evaluated through an independent audit based on more than 400 compliance indicators, recognizing its performance across environmental, social, and cultural dimensions. In line with the resort’s sustainability management plan (SMP), regular monitoring of energy and water usage is undertaken, energy and water saving measures implemented and reduction targets set.By fostering a culture of “reuse over disposal,” the resort actively encourages both guests and employees to participate in sustainability initiatives that reduce ecological impacts. The introduction of reusable water bottles in guest rooms, adoption of refillable amenity dispensers made from biomass-based materials in guest rooms and the transition to environmentally responsible cutlery have all significantly reduced single-use plastic waste. Additionally, the installation of automated oshibori (hand towel) machines has also eliminated individually wrapped plastic packaging while maintaining the highest hygiene standards.Tackling Food Waste Via AI and Smart TechnologyIn a region renowned for its rich culinary resources, the resort has taken a data-driven approach to honoring food as a precious asset. By implementing the Winnow AI-based food waste management system, chefs and kitchen staff can visualize and analyze kitchen waste in real time. Using AI cameras and smart scales to record and track food waste, the data enables precise menu optimization, leading to a significant reduction in food waste.Rice Robot technology has been introduced that automatically cooks rice according to a guest’s preferred portion size - small, regular or large. Automated rice preparation aligned with guest demand minimizes waste of staple foods while ensuring consistent quality and freshness.Creating Regional Value and Preserving Cultural HeritageGrand Mercure Beppu Bay Resort & Spa’s sustainability efforts extend beyond environmental protection to embrace Beppu’s unique natural beauty and cultural identity. Programs such as cycling tours, hands-on farming experiences, and Zen meditation programs invite guests to connect directly with the region by supporting local businesses and contributing to the vitality of the regional economy. During the farming experience program, local staff explain the characteristics of the soil and cultivation methods based on the philosophy of “farming that is kind to people and the planet”, which means avoiding the use of pesticides or chemical fertilizers. Adults and children can also participate in harvesting seasonal local and Western vegetables and then enjoy washing and tasting the fresh produce.Drawn by the rural charm of the area, the guest experience is further enhanced by the resort’s preservation of Japanese arts. Traditional craftsmanship transforms Beppu’s natural landscape and cultural heritage into living art within the resort. The view from the resort’s windows, capturing the sunrise reflected over Beppu Bay, has been faithfully recreated using locally sourced bamboo art. The creative use of local, renewable materials highlights cultural appreciation and promotes environmental awareness.Long-Term Partnership to Promote Beppu BayNot far from the resort lies Harmonyland, a popular outdoor Sanrio-themed amusement park that is home to much loved Japanese characters such as Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Cinnamoroll. The resort has committed to ongoing support of the theme park demonstrating a strong commitment to community integration and regional development. Moving forward, the resort will continue to collaborate with regional partners - including local attractions such as Harmonyland - to share the value of Beppu Bay with the world and pass it on to future generations.ContactYasufumi ShigenoManager Administration DepartmentGrand Mercure Beppu Bay Resort & Spa1825Aza-Irie, Oaza-Hiramichi,Hiji-machi,Hayami-gun, Oita,879-1508, JapanE. Shigeno.YASUFUMI@accor.comT.+81(0)977-72-9800grandmercure.com | all.accor.com | accor-resorts-japan.jp

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