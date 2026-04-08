One Art Space Unveils Michael Fredo’s 'The Moonlighters' Exhibition in Tribeca

One Art Space Logo The Moonlighters Logo MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Michael Fredo, Tommy HIlfiger (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Spotlighting Fredo’s original characters and creative vision

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Fredo’s The Moonlighters was celebrated at a VIP Reception Hosted by Tommy Hilfiger and Andy Hilfiger at Tribeca gallery, One Art Space. The exhibition running through Sunday, April 12th, 2026 offers art lovers an opportunity to step into the artist’s imaginative world of original characters, storytelling and sculptural design.“Michael’s work has an incredible sense of imagination and personality—it’s expressive, and uplifting,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “There’s a storytelling quality to The Moonlighters that feels both nostalgic and fresh, and I love how it brings people into a creative world that sparks joy and connection.”The showcase featured the presentation of the "Smile Collection," inspired by curator MaryAnn Giella McCulloh’s first encounter with Michael Fredo's whimsical, magical clay sculptures which brought an immediate smile, inspiring the collection’s name. Michael describes The Moonlighters project as a collection of unique characters shaped and sculpted from his own imagination, while also emphasizing the storybook quality and personality driven universe in which they dwell. One of the unexpected highlights of the evening was Michael Fredo’s performance of his 1990s hit song, “Free”.Notable attendees included: Michael Fredo, Tommy Hilfiger, Andy Hilfiger, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, Betsy Hilfiger, Ginny Hilfiger, Allison Fredo, Dean Fredo, Joe Fredo, Fern Mallis, Patrick McMullan, Tina Radizwil, Carmen D’Alessio, Nicky DiMaggio, Paul Schindler, Chloe Jane, Joey DJ Blaze, Marky Ramone, Marion Ramone, Al Diaz, Ryan McGuiness and William Quigley.In collaboration with Michael Fredo, One Art Space is launching an exclusive line of The Moonlighters merchandise such as mugs, lunch boxes, tote bags, puzzles and clothing carrying images of the characters.The Moonlighters is poised to continue that tradition with a presentation that is imaginative, family-friendly and visually memorable.ABOUT Michael Fredo:Michael Fredo is an American singer-songwriter, sculptor and former model whose creative career has evolved from late-1990s pop success into a distinctive visual art practice centered on his whimsical clay figures known as “The Moonlighters.” After auditioning for music impresario Quincy Jones, Michael secured a contract with Warner Bros. Records. He rose to national attention with his debut album, toured with Britney Spears and earned a Billboard Hot 100 hit with “This Time Around”. Fredo went on to release independent soul and R&B projects while continuing to expand his artistic expression. Inspired from a young age to create original characters, he now handcrafts imaginative sculptures in his Manhattan studio, drawing on people, animals and everyday moments to produce playful, moon-themed works designed to spark joy, wonder and a sense of good fortune.For more information, please visit: www.mymoonlighters.com IG: @artofmichaelfredo | F: michaelfredo | YOU: @michaelfredoABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years led by co-owner and gallerist MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, who combine business expertise with art and curatorial skills. Located at 23 Warren Street in New York City, the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. This unique and versatile space for exhibitions provides a perfect backdrop for both the artwork and artist to shine.MaryAnn’s background in creativity stems from her father, Joe Giella, a renowned Batman illustrator hired by Stan Lee, whose artwork featured on two USPS stamps issued in 2006 as part of the DC Comics Superheroes release (The Green Lantern and The Flash). The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene, most recently Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and a solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young. Celebrity attendees of previous exhibitions have included Alec Baldwin, Spike Lee, and Ice-T.One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together in One Art Space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

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