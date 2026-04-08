Black Sheep Tequila Earns Second Platinum for Añejo & Ninth Consecutive Double Gold at 2025 SF World Spirit Competition

Black Sheep Tequila’s award-winning portfolio — 100% pure Highland agave, crafted with friendship and uncompromising integrity

35 Awards Since 2022 Solidify Its Place Among the World’s Finest Luxury Tequilas — Eyes on a Potential Third Platinum in 2026

Rodolfo is my best friend and fifth-generation agave master. We built Black Sheep on friendship and purity. This second Platinum and ninth Double Gold prove we got it right.” — Jason Charles

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Sheep Tequila has once again raised the standard for ultra-premium, additive-free tequila. At the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), part of The Tasting Alliance, the brand’s Añejo earned a second Platinum Medal while securing its ninth consecutive Double Gold — a remarkable streak of blind-tasting excellence that continues to set Black Sheep apart as the world’s finest pure Highland agave tequila.Judged solely on merit through rigorous blind tasting by industry experts, the SFWSC remains the most respected benchmark for quality and consistency in spirits. Black Sheep submitted bottles drawn directly from regular production — no special competition reserves — proving that every bottle enjoyed by consumers meets the highest global standards.Since 2022, Black Sheep Tequila has amassed 35 medals and top honors across premier competitions, including multiple Platinums and Double Golds at SFWSC, Best in Class Añejo, Best Overall Tequila , and the prestigious Triple Still Award. These accolades span the full portfolio: the celebrated Añejo, crisp Blanco, refined Reposado, and luxurious Extra Añejo.Crafted with uncompromising integrity, Black Sheep uses hand-selected, fully mature Highland Blue Weber agave harvested via the rare jima technique, followed by slow fermentation, special filtration, and aging taken to the maximum permitted in each category. The result is a kosher-certified, 100% pure agave tequila of exceptional depth, balance, and smooth elegance — redefining tequila from casual shots to a sophisticated sipping ritual for those who appreciate authenticity and heritage.Co-founded by Jason Charles and Rodolfo Tabarez, a fifth-generation agave producer, Black Sheep Tequila fuses entrepreneurial vision with deep-rooted family tradition. The brand recently submitted entries for the 2026 SFWSC, positioning it for what could become a historic third Platinum Medal later this year and further solidifying its trajectory as a leader in luxury tequila.“We are profoundly honored by this continued recognition from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition,” said Jason Charles, Chairman and Founder. “Nine consecutive Double Golds and a second Platinum for the Añejo reflect the passion, patience, and purity we pour into every bottle. Black Sheep was created to stand apart — for friends, family, and discerning drinkers who demand something truly exceptional.”For those seeking more than the ordinary, Black Sheep Tequila delivers a distinctive, refined profile that rewards slow sipping and thoughtful appreciation — heritage reimagined for the modern luxury palate.For more information or to explore the award-winning portfolio, visit BlackSheepTequila.com.About Black Sheep TequilaBlack Sheep Tequila is a luxury, additive-free organic tequila crafted from 100% pure Highland Blue Weber agave. Produced with old-world care — including the rare jima technique, slow fermentation, and maximum aging — each expression offers smooth complexity and unforgettable character. Pure agave. Kosher. Award-winning. Unforgettable.

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