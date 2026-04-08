Tuesday, April 7, 2026

CANADA, June 4 - Note: All times local 10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to build local infrastructure. Notes for media: 11:40 a.m. The Prime Minister will tour a local law enforcement facility, joined by the Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown. Note for media:

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