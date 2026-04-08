Made In Italy Confirms Popularity of Their ‘Pizza of The Month’ Promotions

Made In Italy

In an exclusive interview with Eleven Media, Sydney’s Made In Italy confirmed the success of their pizza of the month promotions.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2000, Made In Italy have brought their family’s Roman recipes to Sydney. Every pizza is hand-made, every sauce slow-cooked for 12 hours because some things should never be rushed. As well as corporate and event catering, they have locations and deliver from Annandale, Alexandria, Pyrmont and Sydney’s CBD.

Each month they launch a new pizza and pasta of the month. Clients indulge in an exclusive pizza throughout the month and conveniently order it online through their app.

Simon Fadous, founder of Made In Italy said this in his interview with Eleven Media, “We are really pleased with customers embracing the pizza and pasta of the month concept and the growth of monthly repeat ordering is testament to the success of the concept.”

The April pizza of the month is their Roman Hot Honey Pizza. It’s bringing the heat loaded with hot chilli honey, spicy salami, mozzarella & oregano. They report that repeat orders are already way ahead of other popular combinations in previous months.

Made In Italy is also recognised for their catering packages. From a quick office lunch for 10 to a full-scale corporate event for 200 plus attendees, they have the right mix of pizza, pasta and sides for every occasion. Authentic Roman-style pizzas, 12-hour slow-cooked pasta trays, fresh salads and desserts. Delivered hot to the office, party or event anywhere in inner Sydney.

To learn more about Made In Italy visit their website here: https://madeinitaly.com.au





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