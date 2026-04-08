ABPS Board Certified Disaster Medicine Physicians Have Been the Leaders in Disaster Response Around the World Since 2006

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Board of Physician Specialties (ABPS) acknowledges the March 2nd announcement by the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) member boards regarding the development of a subspecialty certification in Disaster Medicine.

While this development brings renewed attention to the field, it is important to clarify that Disaster Medicine is neither new nor without an established physician board certification pathway. ABPS has long offered the nation’s first physician board certification in Disaster Medicine through the American Board of Disaster Medicine (ABODM) since 2006.

This certification was developed in direct response to a national call to action. Following the events of September 11, 2001, President George W. Bush called for the creation of Disaster Medicine as an independent medical specialty to strengthen the nation’s preparedness and response capabilities. ABPS answered that call by establishing a formal certification program recognizing the distinct expertise required in disaster medical response and management.

“For nearly two decades, ABPS-board certified physicians have served as leaders in Disaster Medicine. These Diplomates include physicians who have provided and led in critical response during some of the most significant disasters in modern history, including 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina” stated Karl Kelley, MD FAADM, Diplomate of the ABODM (Medical Officer during 9/11 and Chief Medical Officer for Field Operations for the states of LA and TX during Katrina). “Their experience reflects the depth and rigor of ABPS certification in this specialty.”

Dr. Karl Kelley also contributed to the medical response component of President Bush’s 2003 and 2004 State of the Union addresses and helped build out our nation’s National Pandemic Framework Response.

The ABMS Member Boards’ announcement positions Disaster Medicine as a subspecialty being developed in collaboration with their Emergency, Preventative and Surgery boards of certification. While this represents a new designation within the ABMS framework, it follows years of established practice, leadership, and certification already demonstrated by ABPS Diplomates. ABPS has long stated that Disaster Medicine should be every physician’s second specialty. Eligibility requirements for ABPS Disaster Medicine board certification include but are not limited to:

• Completion of Residency Training in a program approved by ACGME, AOA, RCPSC, or CFPC

• Current Board Certification granted by ABPS, ABMS, AOA, or RCPSC

• Experience or training in disaster medicine which can include a fellowship or field experience

ABPS remains dedicated to advancing high standards in physician certification and to recognizing the expertise of physicians who respond when communities need them most. This latest endeavor by the ABMS further demonstrates their continued control of physicians across the country, at a time where many are revolting against their activities – as can be seen in the recent lawsuit filing by the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) challenging a restrictive ACGME, ABMS’ American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) policy that unfairly limits opportunities for physician residency and fellowship training programs.

About ABPS

The American Board of Physician Specialties (ABPS) is a nationally recognized, multi-specialty certifying body that provides board certification to qualified physicians across a range of specialties, including Disaster Medicine. ABPS is committed to offering inclusive, innovative certification pathways that reflect the evolving practice of medicine.



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