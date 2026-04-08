beyondGREEN Launches U.S.-Manufactured Flexible Compostable Drinking Straws, Expanding Domestic Supply at Scale

A scalable, domestic straw platform with bulk and custom programs delivered in collaboration with ForeverGreen Tech.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- beyondGREEN biotech, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable single-use products, today announced the launch of its flexible (“bendy”) compostable drinking straws, manufactured domestically at its Orange County facility and distributed in collaboration with ForeverGreen Tech, LLC.

This launch marks a major expansion of beyondGREEN’s profile extrusion platform, positioning the company as one of the very few U.S. manufacturers capable of producing flexible compostable straws at scale—a product historically dominated by overseas supply chains.

While many suppliers continue to rely on imports, beyondGREEN has built a vertically integrated manufacturing model in the United States, enabling faster lead times, consistent quality, and reliable supply for national foodservice operators, distributors, schools, and healthcare institutions.

“Flexible straws have been one of the most difficult products to source domestically at scale,” said Rudy Patel. “We’ve engineered this product to meet real-world performance expectations while giving buyers a dependable, U.S.-based supply chain they can build around.”

Built for Performance, Designed for Scale

beyondGREEN’s drinking straw platform is not an add-on—it is a dedicated manufacturing line designed for high-volume production and customization. The company now offers both flexible (bendy) and straight drinking straws, supporting a wide range of applications across foodservice and institutional environments.

Key capabilities include:

1) Multiple sizes and diameters (cocktail, standard, jumbo, and giant formats)

2) Flexible and straight configurations

3) Custom color matching and multi-color programs

4) Wrapped and unwrapped options

5) Private label and branded packaging solutions

6) Bulk distribution and pallet-scale supply programs

With full control over domestic material sourcing and manufacturing, beyondGREEN is able to deliver competitive pricing while maintaining product consistency—an area where many imported alternatives fall short.

Addressing a Growing Market Need

As sustainability expectations continue to rise, operators are under increasing pressure to move away from traditional plastic straws without compromising on performance or cost. However, many alternatives in the market fail to meet both requirements simultaneously.

beyondGREEN’s approach focuses on real-world usability and responsible material performance, ensuring that products function as expected while aligning with evolving regulatory and consumer expectations.

The introduction of flexible compostable straws opens new opportunities in key markets such as:

1) Schools and educational institutions

2) Hospitals and healthcare systems

3) Quick-service and fast-casual restaurants

4) Beverage chains and entertainment venues

These sectors have historically depended on flexible plastic straws due to usability requirements—making this launch a critical step forward in expanding viable alternatives.

Competitive Pricing, Domestic Advantage

Through automation, material innovation, and vertically integrated production, beyondGREEN is able to offer compostable drinking straws at highly competitive price points, with some programs starting as low as $0.012 per straw for qualified high-volume orders.

Unlike many competitors that rely on imported materials or finished goods, beyondGREEN controls both the material and manufacturing process—eliminating layers of cost and reducing supply chain risk.

The company also notes that while some low-cost alternatives in the market may rely on material compromises to reduce pricing, beyondGREEN remains focused on maintaining product integrity and long-term performance.

Collaboration and Distribution

All drinking straw manufacturing is supported through beyondGREEN’s production platform and delivered in collaboration with ForeverGreen Tech, LLC, its drinking straw distribution partner. This structure enables scalable rollout across national accounts while maintaining manufacturing control in the U.S.

Expanding Beyond Straws

In addition to drinking straws, beyondGREEN continues to manufacture a full range of sustainable foodservice products, including cutlery and custom kitting solutions. The company’s kitting capabilities allow for fully customizable configurations, combining multiple components into a single packaged solution tailored to customer needs.

Learn More

Businesses interested in sourcing compostable drinking straws or exploring custom programs can learn more at:

https://byndgrn.com/pages/profile-extrusion

To request samples or a quote, visit:

https://byndgrn.com/pages/contact-us

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