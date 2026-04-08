Keel Farms Brings Local Favorite Wines & Ciders to SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland April 14-19, 2026

Keel Farms at SUN 'n FUN Keel Farms Cider Keel Farms logo

Attendees can look forward to Keel and Curley wines and Keel Farms Agrarian Ciders throughout the event daily at SUN ’n FUN in the ‘Island Area’

This is one of our regions’ top events and we’re thrilled to add to the fun and flavors with our most popular wines and ciders being served for attendees.” — Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms

PLANT CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keel Farms is excited to serve its delicious wines and ciders from opening night to the grand finale at SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland April 14-19, 2026.Keel Farms is partnering with SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo, bringing locally crafted wines and ciders to one of Florida’s premier aviation gatherings.The Keel Farms bar will feature fan-favorite flavors, including Wild Berry and Peach wines, along with refreshing Agrarian Ciders such as the popular Rocket Pop cider.Keel Farms will also be part of the Opening Night Concert featuring Cooper Alan with special guest Thomas Mac, where guests can find the Keel Farms team serving wine and cider from a mobile bicycle bar during the show.A custom Keel Farms trolley will also be operating throughout the event, giving attendees a fun and convenient way to cruise between their favorite SUN ’n FUN destinations.This partnership highlights Florida-grown beverages and local experiences, bringing together the aviation excitement of SUN ’n FUN with the craft wines and ciders of Keel Farms.“This is one of our regions’ top events and we’re thrilled to add to the fun and flavors with our most popular wines and ciders being served for attendees,” said Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms. “We want to be where our customers are and that includes their favorite stores like Publix and Winn Dixie, and their favorite festivals and events.About Keel Farms:Keel Farms is home to Keel + Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Cider. Our mission is to grow people, community, and agriculture by always providing memorable experiences through quality farm products and sustainable practices.

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