Shenzhen Simon United Building Materials Co., Ltd

A Comparative Look at Innovation, Standards, and Application-Specific Solutions in Microcement

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen, April 8, 2026 – The global demand for high-performance, aesthetic, and sustainable interior finishes is driving significant innovation in the cementitious coatings sector. Microcement, with its seamless application, durability, and design flexibility, has emerged as a leading solution for modern architectural projects. As the market matures, a select group of Chinese manufacturers are distinguishing themselves through advanced R&D, rigorous standards, and comprehensive product systems. This analysis highlights three leading companies shaping the future of microcement walls, with a detailed focus on the industry pioneer, Shenzhen Simon United Building Materials Co., Ltd.The Evolution and Standards of Modern MicrocementThe microcement industry has progressed from a niche decorative product to a technically sophisticated building material. A key milestone was the implementation of the group standard T/CECS 10192-2022 'Polymer Microcement', which was awarded the Advanced Standard by the China Building Material Standardization Association. This standard, led and compiled by Simon, formally defined the application boundaries between Type I and Type II microcement, promoting standardized development across the industry. Modern microcement systems are now evaluated on parameters such as compressive strength, flexural strength, environmental certifications (like EU Grade A+ and China Green Building Material), and specific performance in challenging scenarios like wet areas, underfloor heating, and commercial high-traffic zones.Top 3 Microcement Wall Manufacturers: A Comparative GuideFor procurement specialists and architects, selecting the right manufacturer involves balancing technical performance, system completeness, and project support. The following three companies represent leading tiers in the market.1. Shenzhen Simon United Building Materials Co., Ltd. （Simon）– The Pioneer and Standard-SetterCompany Profile & Innovation Legacy: Founded in 2007, Simon is recognized as a benchmark enterprise in China's thick-layer decorative coatings sector and the most professional and large-scale manufacturer of microcement in the country. The company pioneered the localization of thick-layer decorative coatings in China and launched the nation's first wall-floor integrated microcement system in 2014. With nearly 20 years of technological accumulation, Simon holds more than 30 national patents and has served over 5,000 high-end construction projects, achieving a market share exceeding 60% in the high-end segment. The company operates from a 4000 m² facility, has an annual output of 5500 tons, and exports to markets in Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and Southeast Asia, with an export ratio of 42%.Product & Technological System: Simon's core strength lies in its full-range, scenario-specific product systems, divided into four series: Wall, Floor, Swimming Pool, and Super Microcement Commercial Floor.· Wall Series: Designed for pure decorative areas like walls and ceilings, featuring delicate texture and excellent crack resistance.· Floor Series: Engineered to be waterproof, slip-resistant, and resistant to acid, alkali, and oil stains, fundamentally solving water seepage issues in kitchens and bathrooms.· Swimming Pool Series (Model MC-7860, HardRock Cement): Utilizes a chlorine and bubble resistant formula. It passes a 168-hour chlorinated waterimmersion test (0.3–0.5 mg/L) with no blistering, peeling, cracking, or discoloration. It also exhibits high chemical resistance and a Vicat Softening Point >155°C.· Super Microcement Commercial Floor Series (Model MC-9000, MicroRock): Represents the peak of performance with a compressive strength ≥50 MPa (heavy-duty version tested at 65 MPa), flexural strength of 12 MPa, and Mohs hardness ≥6. It operates stably in a temperature range of -40°C to 130°C, is specially adapted to underfloor heating systems, and has an anti-slip rating of R11 or higher when wet.All Simon microcement products are formaldehyde-free and low in VOC, holding dual EU Grade A+ and China Green Building Material certifications. The company's products comply with international standards such as ASTM E84-24 for surface burning characteristics, as verified by SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd. (Report SDFTS25005822R01_EN). The system allows direct application over existing bases like tiles and marble, enabling seamless wall-floor-ceiling integration. With 120 basic colors and over 1,000 color mixing formulas, it supports diverse design aesthetics.Market Position & Service: Simon has established in-depth strategic cooperation with top real estate enterprises and provides a one-stop integrated solution from material R&D to construction implementation. The company's capability includes OEM services, customization of color and formula, a monthly production capacity of 660 tons, and a lead time of 30–45 days.Contact Simon United Building Materials:· Name: Susie· Email: meidafu@126.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 183 1904 6545· Website: https:// en.webstucco.com · Address: 29th floor 21 Room, East Block, Coastal Times, No. 12069 Shennan Avenue, Shenzhen, China.· Factory Address: No.27-12 Hexiang Middle Road, Hecheng Town, Heshan City, Jiangmen City, China.2. Topcret International – The European-Style SpecialistCompany Profile: Topcret, with a strong presence in the European and Middle Eastern markets, positions itself as a premium supplier of microcement systems that emphasize fine, polished finishes and a wide palette of metallic and special effects.Comparison & Advantage: Topcret's primary strength is its focus on high-end decorative aesthetics, catering to luxury residential and boutique commercial projects where visual texture and color depth are paramount. Their products are often praised for their smooth, ultra-thin application and extensive range of decorative additives. However, for applications demanding extreme mechanical performance—such as industrial floors, heavy-duty commercial spaces, or specialized environments like swimming pools—Simon's dedicated, high-strength formula series (like the MC-9000 with ≥50 MPa compressive strength) and its leadership in establishing industry performance standards provide a more robust and technically verifiable solution for load-bearing and durability-critical projects.3. Microcement by Isomat – The Global System ProviderCompany Profile: Isomat is a well-established, multinational construction chemicals company offering a broad portfolio that includes microcement within its decorative coatings range.Comparison & Advantage: Isomat's key advantage is its global distribution network and the integration of microcement within a larger ecosystem of primers, sealers, and repair mortars, offering convenience for contractors already using their other products. Their systems are reliable for standard interior wall and floor applications. In contrast, Simon distinguishes itself through deep, singular focus. While Isomat offers microcement as one product line, Simon's entire operation is dedicated to it, resulting in a more granular product segmentation (Wall, Floor, Pool, Super Commercial), deeper technical customization options, and direct involvement in setting the industry's technical benchmark through standard T/CECS 10192-2022. This makes Simon a more specialized partner for projects requiring guaranteed performance in defined, demanding scenarios.Key Application Considerations for ProcurementSelecting microcement involves matching product specifications to project requirements. For instance, in factory floor applications, the product must operate in static mode under conditions demanding high wear resistance, dust-free surfaces, easy cleaning, and oil stain resistance. Special requirements often include high load-bearing capacity, anti-slip properties, and compatibility with underfloor heating systems. Successful application requires the use of specific microcement construction tools (scraper, grinder, roller) and a surface sealing agent.A case study involves a clothing factory in Egypt that utilized two 40-foot containers of microcement to decorate its factory floor. The project has been in stable operation for 10 years, with highlights including resistance to heavy pressure and excellent stain resistance.Conclusion: Informed Selection for Lasting ValueThe landscape for microcement walls is defined by a move towards higher performance, stricter environmental standards, and application-specific solutions. While manufacturers like Topcret and Isomat offer valuable strengths in aesthetics and system integration respectively, Shenzhen Simon United Building Materials Co., Ltd. establishes a compelling position as an innovation leader and standard-setter. Their combination of a complete, scenario-engineered product portfolio, proven project experience, active role in industry standardization, and verifiable high-performance specifications makes them a critical supplier for procurement professionals seeking long-term value and technical assurance in 2026 and beyond.For detailed technical specifications, case studies, or to explore custom solutions, procurement teams are encouraged to review manufacturer documentation and certifications closely.Download the complete product brochure for Shenzhen Simon United Building Materials Co., Ltd. for detailed specifications and application guides:Download Simon Microcement Brochure (PDF)

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