Jamboree’s River Rock to Celebrate Grand Opening April 8th

Jamboree celebrates the grand opening of its newest affordable housing community, River Rock Jamboree Housing Corporation

Revitalized and Expanded Affordable Housing Community Offers 87 Affordable Homes

By revitalizing this community and expanding access to affordable housing, we’re helping ensure more families in Sacramento have a stable place to call home.” — Laura Archuleta, President & CEO of Jamboree

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit housing developer Jamboree Housing Corporation (Jamboree) will host a Grand Opening celebration for its newest affordable housing community, River Rock, on Wednesday, April 8th. Located on four acres in Sacramento, the development includes the substantial rehabilitation of two existing two-story buildings and the new construction of an additional residential building. River Rock provides 87 affordable homes for working families and families transitioning from homelessness earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income (AMI), plus one onsite manager’s unit.Community amenities include a community kitchen, computer lab, two playgrounds, and an onsite daycare center operated by Art Beast Child Development Center."River Rock represents a transformative investment in District 2, turning the former Saybrook Apartments into a revitalized, modern community that better serves families in need," said Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy. "This redevelopment not only upgrades aging housing, but expands access to safe, stable homes—especially for those who have experienced homelessness and are living with disabilities. It’s exactly the kind of thoughtful, community-centered development our region needs to build a stronger future."Affordable housing preservation plays a critical role in maintaining stability for families and communities, particularly in areas where residents are already deeply rooted. Originally converted from a motel to permanent supportive housing in 2004, this adaptive reuse development brought 60 affordable homes to the Parkway–South Sacramento neighborhood for families experiencing homelessness.In partnership with the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) and the County of Sacramento, Jamboree undertook the redevelopment of the property in 2022, preserving an important affordable housing resource that faced significant physical and infrastructure challenges. The redevelopment addressed deferred maintenance, drainage and landscape issues, and water intrusion that had impacted building conditions. Jamboree’s comprehensive rehabilitation modernized the property, upgraded major building systems, and incorporated moisture mitigation measures designed to support long-term housing quality and sustainability.“River Rock reflects the importance of preserving and reinvesting in existing communities in a way that honors the people who live there,” said Laura Archuleta, President and CEO of Jamboree. “By revitalizing this community and expanding access to affordable housing, we’re helping ensure more families in Sacramento have a stable place to call home.”"The revitalized River Rock community demonstrates the commitment of SHRA to work with our long-time partner, Jamboree, to preserve and create affordable housing for our most vulnerable residents and families," said Kecia Boulware, Deputy Executive Director - Development. "Our continued investment in this community with supportive services provides housing stability and opportunities with positive outcomes for Sacramentans experiencing homelessness."In total, River Rock offers 88 apartment homes, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, as well as one onsite manager’s unit. River Rock represents Jamboree’s 10th community in the Sacramento region since 2007, bringing the organization’s regional impact to more than 1,600 homes serving over 4,250 residents.River Rock includes fully funded, ongoing resident services designed to support stability and long-term success for families. Services include case management, life skills training, workforce development, health and wellness programs, and after-school programming. Jamboree provides services for households not supported by vouchers, while Lutheran Social Services (LSS) of Northern California delivers specialized, trauma-informed supportive services for the 60 households transitioning from homelessness.LSS case managers work with families to develop individualized case plans that support both short- and long-term goals. The program is designed to serve adults facing complex challenges, including mental health needs, substance use recovery, and/or physical disabilities. The program offers a range of onsite groups and services, from life skills development to substance use recovery support.River Rock is supported through a mix of public and private financing, including 60 Project-Based Vouchers (PBVs) provided by the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This marks Jamboree’s fourth development with SHRA in Sacramento, bringing the partnership’s total in the city to 356 affordable housing units. Since 2007, Jamboree’s broader partnership with SHRA has resulted in 1,573 affordable homes across the region. Additional funding partners include SHRA, RBC Community Investments, and J.P. Morgan.“We’re proud to support the construction of River Rock apartments, helping expand access to affordable housing for low-income families in Sacramento,” said William Ho, Executive Director, J.P. Morgan Community Development Banking. “At J.P. Morgan, our affordable housing investment work is rooted in the idea that strong communities create opportunity, and this development empowers residents to build stability, pursue meaningful work, and contribute to Sacramento’s vibrant future. By providing quality homes and support, River Rock is laying the groundwork for lasting success and resilience for families across the city.”Nicole Smith, a resident at River Rock says, "My life didn’t change overnight, but having a stable home gave me the chance to start changing it at all."Event Details:WHEN: Wednesday, April 8th, 2026, 10:30am-12:00pmWHERE: 4390 47th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95824

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