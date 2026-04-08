Intercontinental DaNang Sun Peninsula Resort Preserves Nature in Vietnam

Intercontinental DaNang Sun Peninsula Resort

Environmental stewardship and responsible eco-tourism practices are at the forefront of the resort’s sustainability vision.

We are thrilled to have achieved this goal but realise that this is just the start.” — Mr. Seif Hamdy, General Manager.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded Intercontinental DaNang Sun Peninsula Resort in Vietnam its first certification. Overlooking a private bay on the Son Tra Peninsula, the secluded seaside retreat lies enwrapped in pristine rainforest spanning 39 hectares (100 acres). A perfect stay can be experienced at the luxurious resort located on its own 700-metre beach, bathed in sunshine and grounded in Vietnamese hospitality.Mr. Seif Hamdy, General Manager at the resort said, "Certification with Green Globe has been an objective of ours for some time. We are thrilled to have achieved this goal but realise that this is just the start. Our Green Team is going to have a busy year!"Surrounded by lush green canopies filled with tropical wildlife, environmental stewardship and responsible eco-tourism practices are at the forefront of the resort’s sustainability vision. Both visitors and wildlife can comfortably dwell within the property grounds due to meticulous planning by the resort to protect native species that include red-shanked douc langurs. Five new monkey bridges have been built while existing natural monkey bridges formed by old trees that have intertwined over the years also continue to be maintained. These bridges allow monkeys to move naturally and safely across the resort, helping reduce human-wildlife contact and the risk of unfavourable outcomes.In outdoor swimming pools, the use of chlorine has been removed to reduce environmental impacts. Chlorine, commonly used for water treatment, can also be harmful to both humans and animals. With this in mind, a salt ionizer system has been installed which provides better water quality and is more environmentally friendly. During the hot summer months, the chlorine-free pools serve as cool shelters for animals that visit the resort in search of food.Intercontinental DaNang Sun Peninsula Resort’s chief aim is to develop a resort where daily operations and people coexist in harmony with nature. A wide range of nature education programs are offered for guests and children such as regular Nature Expeditions by buggy, daily “Ecowalks” and more. Last year, more than 6,500 participants keenly attended these educational activities, designed to raise awareness of local biodiversity and encourage guests to act responsibly during their stay and when they return home.Please click on Sustainability Management Plan to read more about green practices at the resort.ContactJohn HamiltonExecutive Director of MarketingInterContinentalDanang Sun Peninsula ResortBai Bac, Son Tra Peninsula,Danang, Vietnam.E: John.Hamilton1@ihg.comT: +84 236 393 8888W: danang.intercontinental.com

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