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South Carolina Stroke Advisory Council to Meet Thursday, Apr. 9, 2026

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Apr. 3, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a cat found near Breazeale Street and Blair Mill Road in Belton, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Two people were exposed and have been referred to their health care providers. Sixteen cats and nine dogs were exposed. This is an ongoing investigation.

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South Carolina Stroke Advisory Council to Meet Thursday, Apr. 9, 2026

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