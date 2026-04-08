Jennifer Maddox, CNN Hero, honored in Chicago; Set to Appear on Daymond John’s Next Level CEO

Susana A. Medoza & Jennifer Maddox

Jennifer Maddox, community leader, honored in Chicago as national visibility grows with upcoming Next Level CEO feature.

I’m truly honored to receive this recognition. Our work is about creating opportunities, building relationships, and making a lasting difference.” — Jennifer Maddox

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Maddox , a 2017 CNN Hero and respected community leader, was honored at a special award ceremony hosted by Illinois State Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza on March 25, 2026, recognizing her outstanding contributions to community engagement and her continued impact across Chicago.Maddox continues to gain national recognition for her work and is set to be featured on Daymond John’s Next Level CEO, further highlighting her influence and leadership on a broader stage.The ceremony took place at 555 W. Monroe Street in downtown Chicago, where community members, guests, and media gathered to celebrate Maddox’s leadership and dedication. The event featured a formal award presentation, remarks from Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza, and a brief speech from Maddox reflecting on her work and commitment to serving others.Following the ceremony, attendees participated in a casual reception, providing an opportunity for networking, reflection, and continued celebration of community-driven impact.Members of the press were invited to attend, underscoring the significance of the recognition and the growing visibility of leaders making meaningful change in Chicago communities. In addition to the in-person ceremony, Jennifer Maddox is being highlighted across social media platforms, expanding the reach of her story and reinforcing the importance of community leadership and service.Jennifer Maddox stated: "I’m truly honored to receive this recognition. The work we do in the community is about creating opportunities, building relationships, and making a lasting difference."About Future TiesFuture Ties is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and families through education, community programming, and leadership development initiatives that create lasting community impact.Contact:Future Ties, NFPEmail: info@futureties.orgWebsite: futureties.org

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