Derrin Gleaton Sr. Releases Powerful New Children’s Book 'Grateful For The Shell I’m In'

A Story of Purpose, Legacy, and Impact

This book means everything to me” — Derrin Gleaton Sr

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning children’s book author Derrin Gleaton Sr. proudly announces the release of his sixth children’s book, Grateful For The Shell I’m In, a heartfelt and inspiring story centered on self-worth, gratitude, and purpose. This release marks a deeply personal milestone, as the book is illustrated by his son, Derrin Gleaton Jr., who now becomes a published illustrator—turning a long-held vision of generational legacy into reality.

Grateful For The Shell I’m In follows Tot the Turtle, a confident character who embraces his uniqueness and discovers that his “shell” is not just part of who he is, but a gift that can help others. Through meaningful storytelling and vibrant imagery, the book encourages children to appreciate themselves, recognize their value, and understand that they were created with purpose.

Derrin Gleaton Sr. is the author of several impactful children’s books, including You Can Be Fly, Let’s Stick Together, Just Bee Yourself, Stuck in Her Shell, and Can You Keep A Secret? His work consistently promotes messages of confidence, unity, and self-love, reaching children and families across communities nationwide.

Beyond writing, Gleaton is known for his hands-on community engagement. He regularly visits elementary schools and daycares where he reads, sings, dances, and donates books—creating memorable experiences that inspire children to develop a love for reading. His commitment to literacy and youth empowerment has earned him the Reading Hero Award from Read Charlotte, along with features on multiple media platforms including Spectrum News, PBS Charlotte, Fox 46, WCCB, and various newspaper publications.

With this latest release, Gleaton continues his mission of making a meaningful impact through storytelling. Grateful For The Shell I’m In delivers a timely and uplifting message, reminding readers that gratitude, confidence, and self-belief are essential in shaping a positive future. The collaboration between father and son further reinforces the importance of dreaming big, building legacy, and leading by example.

“This book means everything to me,” says Gleaton. “It’s about being grateful for who you are, but it’s also about showing the next generation that their dreams are possible. Seeing my son bring this story to life is a dream fulfilled.”

Derrin Gleaton Sr. is available for interviews, school visits, speaking engagements, and media appearances. His growing platform and proven impact in children’s literacy make him a strong voice for audiences seeking inspiration, positivity, and real community change.

Grateful For The Shell I’m In is available now and continues Gleaton’s mission of changing lives—one book, one child, and one smile at a time.

Contact:

Derrin Gleaton Sr.

(704) 421-2703

Website: www.swaggbows.com

Instagram: @DenimBoySwagg | @MrSwaggBow

Facebook: Derrin Gleaton

Author Derrin Gleaton

Derring20@gmail.com

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