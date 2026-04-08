Resolution Minerals Secures White House FAST-41 Status for Antimony Ridge, Advancing U.S. Critical Minerals Strategy

FAST-41 designation expected to accelerate permitting, enabling bulk sampling and drilling as company builds integrated Idaho antimony, tungsten & gold platform

Resolution Minerals Ltd (OTCQB:RLMLF)

IDAHO, ID, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) today announced that its Antimony Ridge Project in Idaho has been selected for inclusion in the U.S. Federal FAST-41 Permitting Transparency Program, marking a significant milestone in advancing domestic critical minerals supply.The FAST-41 designation is a U.S. federal initiative designed to accelerate permitting for strategically important infrastructure projects. Inclusion provides enhanced inter-agency coordination, transparent milestone tracking and dedicated federal oversight, expected to streamline approvals and accelerate development timelines.Antimony Ridge was selected in response to recent U.S. policy measures aimed at increasing domestic mineral production and reducing reliance on foreign supply chains. The project is considered strategically important given the critical role of antimony in defense systems, energy technologies and industrial applications, as well as current supply constraints driven by global conflicts and export restrictions.Resolution has been working closely with U.S. federal stakeholders throughout the process, with the Company’s broader portfolio of U.S. assets recognised for their strategic importance in strengthening domestic supply chains.The Company has already submitted a Plan of Operations targeting bulk sampling of near-surface high-grade antimony mineralisation and drilling of up to 250 holes to define scale. FAST-41 coverage is expected to provide greater certainty and visibility around permitting timelines, supporting near-term development activities.Antimony Ridge forms part of Resolution’s 100 percent owned Horse Heaven Project in Idaho, which is being developed as an integrated critical minerals platform. The broader project includes processing infrastructure at Johnson Creek, historical tungsten stockpiles with near-term development potential, and a fully funded Phase 2 drilling program at Golden Gate.Together, these assets position Resolution to pursue an integrated development pathway across exploration, metallurgy and potential downstream processing within a tier-one U.S. jurisdiction.The designation also supports Resolution’s planned NASDAQ listing, expected in the coming weeks, and is anticipated to enhance investor visibility and engagement with potential strategic partners aligned with U.S. critical minerals policy.The Antimony Ridge Project has a long production history, having supplied antimony to the U.S. Government during World War I, World War II and the Korean War. Existing infrastructure from these periods remains on site and is being assessed for integration into future operations.U.S. Congressman Russ Fulcher commented:“Antimony is a key component in the production of defense weaponry and energy technology. I am pleased to see the Antimony Ridge Project receive FAST-41 transparency status. Ensuring we have a strong domestic supply of this natural resource – sourced right here in Idaho in an environmentally friendly way – is vital to U.S. national defense and economic security.”Craig Lindsay, Resolution’s CEO - US Operations, commented:“FAST-41 selection is a significant step forward for Antimony Ridge and reinforces the strategic importance of this project within the United States.This designation provides a clear and more efficient pathway through permitting, allowing us to progress bulk sampling and drilling activities with greater confidence and transparency.Antimony Ridge is a key part of Resolution’s broader strategy to develop U.S.-based critical minerals platform. With exploration, processing infrastructure and multiple development pathways now coming together at Horse Heaven, we believe the Company is uniquely positioned to capitalise on strong demandfor antimony, tungsten and gold.”Resolution will now work closely with the U.S. Forest Service to advance the Antimony Ridge Plan of Operations through the FAST-41 process. Following approval, the Company plans to commence bulk sampling alongside an extensive drilling campaign to define the scale of mineralisation.In parallel, Resolution is preparing to begin a major Phase 2 drilling program at the Golden Gate Project in May 2026, comprising up to 45,000 feet of diamond drilling across approximately 45 holes, aimed at expanding known mineralisation and progressing toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.About Resolution Minerals LtdResolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) is a mineral exploration company currently developing the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project in Idaho, USA with the aim of providing an end-to-end solution for domestic critical minerals supply to US defense industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.