Press Release: Governor McKee, Rhode Island congressional delegation, and RIDOT celebrate the completion of the East Bay Bike Path bridges

RHODE ISLAND, April 6 - Governor Dan McKee, United States Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressmen Seth Magaziner and Gabo Amo, and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Interim Director Robert Rocchio today gathered with other state and local leaders to celebrate the completion of the East Bay Bike Path Bridges project. The $25.9 million project replaced two bridges that carry the bikeway over the Barrington and Palmer Rivers in Barrington and Warren.

Each new bridge is approximately 300 feet long and 14 feet wide. The new Barrington Bike Path Bridge spans the Barrington River between Police Cove Park and New Meadow Road, and the new Warren Bike Path Bridge spans the Palmer River between Sowams Road and Crescent Street. Combined with the other bike path segments north and south of the bridges, they form a continuous 14.5-mile bikeway from Providence to Bristol.

RIDOT used prefabricated modular truss Acrow bridges that were quicker to install, have less impact on the environment, have a very long design life, and will be easier to maintain. The lighter weight design required smaller foundational elements and piers. Each bridge has only one central pier as opposed to the dozens of pilings that were part of the old design. Its low profile and installation method also minimized the impact and high cost of relocating nearby utility lines.

"Today is a great day as we celebrate the restoration of these bridges for our beloved East Bay Bike Path," Governor McKee said. "We're so appreciative of the efforts of our congressional delegation to secure the additional funding necessary to complete the project, which will be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike for generations to come."

"The East Bay Bike Path is a beloved community asset. Restoring these key bridges spanning the Barrington and Palmer Rivers is a big win for safety, accessibility, and connectivity and will make the bike path more welcoming to all," said Senator Reed, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee who helped deliver $14 million in federal funds for this project, including a $5 million federal earmark that Reed secured with Senator Whitehouse. "I was proud to work closely with Senator Whitehouse to deliver federal investments to replace these bridges. Whether you want to get out there on two legs or two wheels, these upgrades are for everyone."

Given the popularity of the East Bay Bike Path and the importance of replacing these bridges for cyclists and pedestrians, RIDOT reallocated $10 million in its 10-year-plan to fund the bridges. Senators Reed and Whitehouse were instrumental in securing the additional federal dollars to fully fund the project.

"The East Bay Bike Path is a Rhode Island gem that was in need of some repair," said Senator Whitehouse. "Senator Reed and I secured the federal funding for these new bridges that once again allow riders to smoothly traverse the entire East Bay."

"One of the most important parts of our job in Congress is delivering funding for local projects like this that bring people together and improve everyday life for Rhode Islanders," said Congressman Magaziner. "The East Bay Bike Path is a source of joy for all who experience it, and by replacing these bridges we are making it safer for thousands to enjoy right as the weather is getting warm."

"Everyone deserves to feel safe whether they're walking, biking, or driving. The restoration of the East Bay Bike Path Bridges will ensure Rhode Island cyclists can safely travel," said Congressman Gabe Amo. "Thank you to all who made this restoration possible, including my colleagues in the federal delegation, so that Rhode Islanders can hit the open road on two wheels."

Responding to public input during the permitting process for fishing access points, RIDOT modified its design to include a fishing pier on the Barrington Bike Path Bridge on the Police Cove Park side of the river, and a bulkhead-style overlook for fishing at the Sowams Road side of the Warren Bike Path Bridge.

"RIDOT was committed to working with our federal, state and local partners to advance this project and deliver it to the communities, restoring these important links for the state's oldest and most popular bike path," said RIDOT Interim Director Robert Rocchio.

Approximately $2 million was invested for temporary bike path segments and boardwalks built along adjacent vehicular bridges to provide an entirely off-road detour for path users during the replacement of the bridges. Following the opening of the bridges, RIDOT will remove these temporary segments and restore the sidewalk areas on the vehicular bridges by the summer.

The new structures replace bridges that dated back to the 1880s and were converted from railroad bridges to bike path bridges in the 1980s. RIDOT had to close the bridges in late 2019 due to their deteriorated and unsafe condition.

The replacement of the East Bay Bike Path bridges was made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.