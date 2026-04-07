Travel Advisory Reminder: Temporary Highway Closures Begin Thursday for Blasting at Missing Move Project to Create Delays for I-95 South in Warwick

RHODE ISLAND, April 7 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is reminding motorists that starting on Thursday, April 9, it will begin a series of brief, temporary highway closures associated with blasting activities at the ongoing Route 4 "Missing Move" project. The closures will affect Route 4 South at its ramp from I-95 South (Exit 24B) and last approximately 10 minutes each day, Monday through Friday, during the 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. timeframe. Motorists can expect the closures and associated delays to reoccur for approximately two months, concluding in early June.

The closures will create delays for up to 20 minutes on I-95 South, extending back to approximately the Cowesett Road overpass. Motorists should plan extra time for travel or consider alternate routes.

This work will not affect I-95 North or Route 4 North.

RIDOT will post weekly project updates on its website and the project website: www.ridot.net/MissingMove. The Department also will utilize its highway message boards to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. Once the closures are underway, message signs will alert drivers to expect stopped traffic.

The closures are necessary because a section of Route 4 South is located within a safety zone surrounding the blasting area. RIDOT is using this controlled explosive demolition method to remove ledge to reduce time to build the project and have a much-reduced impact on nearby residents. The alternative method, mechanical demolition, would take approximately two years and cause extended noise disruptions. Approximately 12,000 cubic yards of rock will be removed as part of this operation. The debris will be collected and used as fill across the project area.

Each of the controlled blasts creates little noise, and the contractor covers each area with mats that absorb the energy and help contain debris. For each blast, the contractor will inspect this section of Route 4 for any debris before reopening it to traffic.

RIDOT chose the closure timeframe when daytime traffic volumes are reduced. For safety purposes, this work cannot be done overnight.

The ledge is along the pathway of a new ramp RIDOT is building that will allow a direct highway connection between I-95 North and Route 4 South. Also as part of this project, the Department is building a new ramp to connect Route 4 North to I-95 South. Both of these ramps were never constructed when Route 4 was originally constructed in the 1960s. Local roads such as Route 2 and Division Street have seen increased traffic and congestion over the years. The Division Street/South County Trail intersection alone is the site of 60 crashes per year.

Also as part of this project, on Friday night, April 10, RIDOT will shift lanes on a section of Route 4 North near the Division Street interchange. All lanes will shift to the right near the off-ramp for Division Street (Route 401) East toward downtown East Greenwich. Lanes on the ramp from Route 4 North to I-95 also will be shifted. No ramps will be closed.

The $144 million project also includes numerous improvements at and near the Quonset Business Park, the state's largest industrial park in North Kingstown. That work includes three ramps on Route 403 and a roundabout at Compass Circle to provide connectivity to all parts of the Business Park. Final completion of the entire project is expected in fall 2027.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Missing Move project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.