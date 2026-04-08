Field of Screams Hosts Bonfire and Recruitment Night April 10, Invites Prospective Cast and Crew to Join the 2026 Season

MOUNTVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Field of Screams , one of the top-rated haunted attractions in the United States, will host its first bonfire and recruitment night of the 2026 season on Friday, April 10 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The event takes place at Parking Lot 2/3, 191 College Avenue, Mountville, PA 17554, and is open to anyone interested in joining the cast and crew for this year’s show.The evening is a laid-back chance for prospective recruits to meet the Field of Screams team, spend time by the fire, and learn what it takes to be part of the attraction’s cast and crew. Returning cast members and first-timers are both welcome, and no prior experience is required.“We’re always looking for people who want to be part of something completely different from a regular job,” said Jim Schopf, owner of Field of Screams. “The bonfire is a low-pressure way for people to come out, meet the crew, and figure out if this is something they want to be part of. If you’ve ever wanted to get paid to scare people, this is how you start.”What to Expect at the April 10 BonfireHot dogs, snacks, drinks, and s’mores around the fireMusic and yard gamesA chance to meet returning cast members and fellow recruitsInformation on the 2026 season and how to applyNo RSVP is required. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. The event is free and open to the public.Prospective cast and crew members can also apply in advance through the “Join the Cast and Crew” form at fieldofscreams.com.A Season of Events AheadThe April 10 bonfire is the first of three recruitment events planned for the spring, with additional dates on May 8 and June 5. Field of Screams will also host its annual Halfway to Halloween Music Fest on May 2, followed by the Baby Animal Festival at Corn Cob Acres two weekends later.About Field of Screams Field of Screams is a family-owned haunted attraction located in Mountville, Pennsylvania. Consistently ranked among the top haunted attractions in the United States, the property features multiple attractions along with live entertainment, food, and seasonal events throughout the year. Field of Screams also operates Corn Cob Acres, a family-friendly daytime attraction offering seasonal festivals and activities for younger guests.For more information, visit fieldofscreams.com.

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