DirectEmployers Marks 25 Years as National Workforce Leaders Convene in Indianapolis for DEAMcon26

Deamcon 2026

National Conference to Address Hiring Innovation, Federal Compliance, and Workforce Gaps at a Pivotal Moment for Employers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when employers across the country are navigating workforce shortages, evolving federal regulations, and rapid changes in hiring technology, DirectEmployers Association will convene national leaders in talent acquisition, human resources, and compliance in Indianapolis for DEAMcon26—held during the organization’s 25th anniversary year.

The annual conference will bring together hundreds of employers, workforce partners, and industry experts to explore how hiring is being reshaped by data, policy, and innovation.

“For 25 years, DirectEmployers has helped organizations navigate change in the labor market,” said Jeff Gill, Executive Director. “This year’s conference reflects a turning point where compliance, technology, and workforce strategy are no longer separate conversations, but deeply interconnected.”

Employers are currently operating in one of the most complex hiring environments in recent history. Nationally, millions of jobs remain unfilled, while federal contractors—who employ roughly one in five U.S. workers—are navigating a rapidly shifting compliance landscape shaped by evolving regulations, enforcement priorities, and expectations around transparency and documentation.

At the same time, several forces are reshaping hiring strategies in real time:

● The rise of AI and automation in recruiting and screening.

● Increased focus on pay transparency and skills-based hiring.

● Greater scrutiny of data reporting, audit readiness, and accountability.

● Expanded expectations around inclusive and accessible hiring practices.

DEAMcon26 is designed to address these shifts head-on, with sessions focused on compliance strategy, recruitment marketing, data utilization, and workforce partnerships.

“Employers are being asked to hire faster, hire smarter, and demonstrate impact—all at once,” Gill said. “That requires a more integrated approach to hiring than we’ve seen before.”

While DEAMcon26 draws attendees from across the country, the issues being addressed are playing out at the state level—including in Indiana.

Recent labor data shows Indiana continues to face a tight labor market, with more than 120,000 open jobs statewide as of late 2025, even as hiring demand has moderated from peaks in prior years (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey).

At the same time, employers report ongoing challenges connecting with qualified candidates, particularly in high-demand sectors such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and technology.

“Reactive recruiting can’t keep pace with today’s labor market," said Samira Searcy, senior strategist for TEKsystems' military connected programs. "The organizations getting it right are investing in their communities and the people behind the roles. That’s why our partnership with DirectEmployers matters—they help us meet talent where they are and support long‑term success for individuals, employers, and the broader workforce.”

The conference also marks a milestone for DirectEmployers Association, which has spent the past 25 years supporting employers in building stronger, more compliant, and more inclusive hiring practices. As the organization looks ahead, DEAMcon26 will focus on today’s challenges and what the next era of hiring will require.

“Reaching 25 years is a moment to reflect, and also to look toward the future,” Gill noted. “The future of hiring will be shaped by how well employers can align compliance, technology, and access to opportunity.”

Media Opportunities

Members of the media are invited to cover DEAMcon26 and connect with:

● National HR and talent acquisition leaders.

● Employers navigating workforce and compliance challenges.

● Industry experts focused on inclusive hiring, data strategy, and workforce development.

● Interviews with conference speakers and DirectEmployers leadership are available upon request.

About DirectEmployers Association:

DirectEmployers Association is a nonprofit consortium of leading employers committed to advancing inclusive hiring, regulatory compliance, and workforce connectivity. Through partnerships, advocacy, and technology, the organization helps employers connect with qualified talent while supporting fair and accessible employment practices.

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