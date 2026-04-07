Suspect Arrested for Murder of Missing Howard County Woman (West Texas Region)

BIG SPRING – On April 2, 2026, the Texas Rangers, in coordination with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Howard County resident Andres Perches, 31, in connection with the murder of missing person Amanda Bates, 39.

Andres Perches has been charged with Murder (Texas Penal Code §19.02), a First-Degree Felony. Additionally, Perches has been charged with Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements, a Third-Degree Felony. Andres Perches is currently being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

This case remains under active investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available at this time.

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(DPS - West Texas Region)