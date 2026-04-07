Governor Stein Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting of New Halifax Historic Site Visitor Center

NORTH CAROLINA, April 7 - Today Governor Josh Stein joined the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to celebrate the opening of a new visitor center at Halifax Historic Site. The opening comes as North Carolina marks the 250th anniversary of the Halifax Resolves, widely recognized as America’s first formal call for independence from Great Britain. The new center is located just a short walk from the site of the Colonial Courthouse where the Halifax Resolves were signed.

“With the adoption of the Halifax Resolves, North Carolina became the first colony to take action to declare our independence from the King,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This new visitor center will help people better understand how our state earned its First in Freedom status. As we welcome the Resolves back home for the first time in 250 years, we are proud to share this story with visitors from near and far through 2026.”

“The Halifax Resolves were a pivotal moment in North Carolina history,” said N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “We hope that people from across the state will take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view the original Resolves document and learn about North Carolina’s important role in our country’s founding.”

Last week, Governor Stein announced that for the first time in United States history, the Halifax Resolves will return to North Carolina. From April 10 to October 6 this year, visitors can view the original artifact at the Halifax Visitor Center. On Friday, the Historic Halifax State Historic Site will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Halifax Resolves with a three-day event. Visitors can immerse themselves in the past as skilled historians bring to life the Revolutionary-era citizens of Halifax. The event will highlight the pivotal role North Carolina and its people played in shaping the destiny of America, and visitors will get the opportunity to engage with history firsthand.

To commemorate 250 years since America’s founding, counties across North Carolina will be hosting cultural events, exhibits, and celebrations throughout 2026. Click here to learn more about how North Carolina is shining a light on the role the state played in the American Revolution.