Multimedia Plus Launches MMP AI Studio, Turning Product Content Into Training and E-Commerce Videos in Minutes

MMP AI Studio is an AI-powered platform that transforms product content into on-brand microlearning and e-commerce videos from simple text briefs. MMP AI Studio fundamentally changes the economics of video production, compressing scripting, production, and post-production into a single, streamlined workflow. MMP AI Studio addresses two of retail’s most persistent challenges: keeping frontline associates trained on rapidly changing product assortments and producing high-quality product content fast enough to support modern e-commerce. Unlike generic AI video tools, MMP AI Studio is purpose-built for retail, combining product knowledge, brand standards, and frontline execution into a single platform that serves both training and commerce.

New platform eliminates video production bottlenecks, enabling brands to scale training and product content without studios, crews, or long lead times.

Retail brands tell us that they need more video content, faster, and they can’t scale their production budgets to match the pace of their product cycles. MMP AI Studio changes the math entirely.” — David Harouche, CEO and Founder of Multimedia Plus

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multimedia Plus (MMP) , creators of the mobile-first platform INCITE , today announced the launch of MMP AI Studio , an AI-powered platform that transforms product content into on-brand microlearning and e-commerce videos from simple text briefs. Backed by decades of award-winning video production experience, MMP AI Studio combines creative excellence with AI-driven speed and scale.Designed for both associate training and digital commerce, MMP AI Studio enables retail brands to generate polished video content for store teams, product pages, and marketing channels in minutes instead of weeks.MMP AI Studio fundamentally changes the economics of video production, compressing scripting, production, and post-production into a single, streamlined workflow.MMP AI Studio addresses two of retail’s most persistent challenges: keeping frontline associates trained on rapidly changing product assortments and producing high-quality product content fast enough to support modern e-commerce.Traditional video production requires scripting, talent scheduling, studio time, and post-production - a process that can take weeks and cost thousands of dollars per video. MMP AI Studio compresses that entire workflow into a single platform where users enter a product brief and receive a finished, captioned video with an AI-generated virtual presenter, animated product visuals, and a professionally scored music bed.For example, a retailer can take a new product launch, input key features and positioning, and instantly generate both an associate training video and a customer-facing product video for digital channels.“Retail brands tell us the same thing: they need more video content, faster, and they can’t scale their production budgets to match the pace of their product cycles,” said David Harouche, CEO and Founder of Multimedia Plus. “MMP AI Studio changes the math entirely. A training manager or e-commerce team can go from a product brief to a finished, multi-language video in the time it used to take just to schedule a shoot.”“Our goal has always been to help retailers move with speed and precision while staying connected to what makes each brand unique,” added Jodi Harouche, President and Chief Creative Officer. “MMP AI Studio takes that further than ever before - it puts broadcast-quality video production directly in the hands of the people who know the products best, whether they’re training associates or engaging customers.”Key capabilities of MMP AI Studio include:- AI-Generated Scripts and Video Plans: Describe a product and objective, and MMP AI Studio writes, sequences, and produces the video automatically.- Virtual Presenter Library: A diverse roster of AI-generated on-camera hosts, rendered in brand-specific environments and uniforms.- Multi-Language Video Generation: Instantly translate, re-voice, and re-render videos in multiple languages with one click.- Role-Play and Scenario Videos: Two-actor conversational training videos for customer interactions, selling techniques, and compliance scenarios.- E-Commerce Video Generation: Instantly create product videos for PDPs, digital campaigns, and social channels from existing product content.- Full Script Control: Edit scripts in-browser, export for review, and regenerate segments without re-rendering the entire video.- Flexible Delivery: Publish directly to INCITE, download, export to editing tools, or deliver via SFTP and API.Unlike generic AI video tools, MMP AI Studio is purpose-built for retail, combining product knowledge, brand standards, and frontline execution into a single platform that serves both training and commerce.MMP AI Studio is available immediately to select retail partners, with broader rollout planned later this year. The platform is offered as both a standalone product and a premium add-on to INCITEFor more information or to schedule a demo, visit:About Multimedia PlusMultimedia Plus (MMP) has been a leader in retail training and video production since 1997, creating award-winning content for some of the world’s most recognized brands.Through its flagship platform, INCITE, MMP has transformed how organizations train, communicate, and engage frontline teams at scale.With the launch of MMP AI Studio, MMP brings its decades of production expertise into a new era - combining creative excellence with AI-powered efficiency to deliver high-quality video content faster, more cost-effectively, and at unprecedented scale.

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