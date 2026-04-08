'The Homelessness Fix' Presents a Bold Plan to End Street Homelessness Without New Taxes

The Homelessness Fix by Claudio Bono

Claudio Bono declares a new era for nonprofits: complete redo — one unified, privately funded model to deliver shelter, services, and solutions to homelessness

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudio Bono introduces The Homelessness Fix, a timely and solution-driven book that challenges conventional approaches to one of America’s most urgent social issues. With a clear and actionable vision, Bono proposes a groundbreaking plan to end street homelessness within three years, without relying on taxpayer funding.

At the heart of the book is a striking reality: while more than 650,000 Americans sleep on the streets each night, millions of hotel rooms remain vacant, and billions of dollars in airline miles, hotel points, and credit card rewards go unused every year. Bono’s solution is to redirect these underutilized private resources into a coordinated system that provides immediate shelter, transportation, job training, and pathways to permanent housing.

Through a network of centralized welcome centers, the plan integrates critical support services, including substance abuse specialists, therapists, life coaches, and nonprofit partnerships. This model is designed to not only provide immediate relief but also address the root causes of homelessness, helping individuals transition toward stability and independence, backed by a federal database to showcase root cause and avoid duplication and abuse. Everyone has a story. Every individual facing homelessness has a story. Knowing the why allows us to do better and have real prevention.

The inspiration behind The Homelessness Fix stems from Bono’s decades of experience in the hospitality industry, combined with his firsthand exposure to homelessness through volunteer work. As the founder of Givearoof.org and a leader in both business and community organizations, he brings a unique perspective that bridges operational expertise with social impact. His work reflects a belief that existing resources, when properly coordinated, can create meaningful and immediate change.

More than a policy proposal, the book serves as a call to action for leaders, organizations, and individuals alike. Bono challenges decision-makers at every level to rethink current systems and embrace innovative, results-oriented solutions. By focusing on practical implementation rather than theoretical debate, he offers a roadmap that is both ambitious and achievable.

In addition to his operational framework, Bono is also advocating for a strategic policy enhancement designed to unlock significantly greater private sector participation. His proposal calls for a refinement to IRS Code Section 170, allowing charitable contributions to qualified organizations to be fully tax-deductible at fair market value. This adjustment would enable individuals and corporations to offset taxable income through cash, stock, and in-kind contributions, creating a powerful financial incentive for large-scale philanthropic engagement.

If implemented, this policy shift could unlock billions in new funding, accelerating investment into housing, community infrastructure, and humanitarian initiatives nationwide. By aligning financial incentives with social impact, Bono’s approach introduces a scalable pathway for sustained, private sector-driven solutions to homelessness.

Momentum behind The Homelessness Fix continues to build. The book has already reached the desk of Congressman Ro Khanna, positioning Bono’s ideas within national policy conversations. Public response has also been strong, with recent social media engagement generating over 30,000 interactions and the book reaching the number-one position on Amazon in its category. This growing traction reflects a broader appetite for innovative, results-driven solutions and signals the early stages of a larger movement.

The Homelessness Fix is particularly relevant for policymakers, business leaders, nonprofit professionals, and anyone seeking effective strategies to address homelessness. It provides not only a compelling vision but also a structured plan that readers can understand, evaluate, and advocate for within their own communities.

The book is available at: https://a.co/d/05bZPoMX

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