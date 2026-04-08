Chicago Garage Door Company: 25% of Service Calls Are Sensor Issues Homeowners Can Fix

Sensor repair Safety sensor troubleshooter Logo Firstline Garage Door Repair

Firstline Garage Door Repair launches a free Safety Sensor Troubleshooter after finding 1 in 4 service calls could be resolved by homeowners.

I don't want homeowners paying for something they can fix in five minutes with the right guidance Author: Alex Caraus, Owner of Firstline Garage Door Repair” — Alex Caraus

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO, IL — Firstline Garage Door Repair, a garage door service company with over 14 years of experience serving Chicago and Illinois, has released a free online Safety Sensor Troubleshooter tool after identifying a persistent trend in its service data: approximately 20–25% of all annual service calls are related to garage door safety sensor malfunctions.

According to company owner and lead technician Alex Caraus, many of these calls result in paid service visits for problems that homeowners can resolve on their own — such as dirty sensor lenses, misaligned brackets, leaves or cobwebs blocking the infrared beam, or sunlight interference.

"This pattern has been consistent year after year, and it bothers me," said Alex Caraus. "A homeowner calls because the garage door won't close, and in many cases the fix takes less than five minutes. I don't want people paying $79 to $129 for something they can handle with a little guidance."

The new Safety Sensor Troubleshooter is available at no cost on the Firstline website. Homeowners visit the tool page, select their specific issue — such as "door won't close," "sensor light is blinking," "no sensor light," or "door reverses unexpectedly" — and the tool generates a customized five-step diagnostic and repair guide.

The troubleshooter covers the most common sensor problems Firstline technicians encounter in the field, including misalignment, dirty lenses, sunlight interference, wiring faults, and damaged brackets. It is designed to work with all major opener brands, including LiftMaster, Chamberlain, Genie, Craftsman, and Marantec.

The tool builds on the company's existing educational content. Firstline previously published a comprehensive blog article explaining how garage door sensors work, what different sensor light colors mean across manufacturers, and step-by-step alignment instructions with original photography from real service jobs. That article has become one of the most visited pages on the company website.

Alex Caraus noted that the company's phone consultation approach already helps many homeowners avoid unnecessary service visits. "When clients call, I often walk them through the fix over the phone. About 75% of people manage to resolve it themselves. The troubleshooter puts that same knowledge into a tool anyone can use at any time."

Firstline emphasizes that while many sensor problems are simple, some situations — including damaged wiring, faulty logic boards, or compatibility issues between sensor generations — still require a trained technician. The company offers same-day garage door repair across Chicago, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village, Long Grove, and surrounding communities with free estimates and transparent pricing.

In addition to the Safety Sensor Troubleshooter, Firstline offers several other free online tools for homeowners, including a Grage Door Quote Scam Detector, Repair Price Calculator, New Door Price Calculator, and Spring Conversion Calculator.

For more information or to try the Safety Sensor Troubleshooter, visit the Firstline Garage Door Repair website.

Safety Sensor Troubleshooter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.