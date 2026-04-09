Kendra Remedios puts her own spin on 'Girl Crush' with new cover dropping April 24

Girl Crush Single Cover

"Girl Crush" is one of those songs that stays with you. I just wanted to step into it and let it speak through me in my own way.” — Kendra Remedios

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising artist Kendra Remedios is set to release her cover of "Girl Crush" on April 24, 2026. It was her audition song for The Voice’s 2026 Battle of the Champions which landed her a spot on John Legend’s team. The recording puts Remedios' distinctive voice and artistic identity at the forefront of a song that has resonated with audiences since its original release by the band Little Big Town."Girl Crush," written by Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, and Hillary Lindsey, became a landmark recording in modern country music, celebrated for its emotional complexity and raw vulnerability. Remedios' interpretation promises to honor that spirit while carving out something entirely her own.""Girl Crush" is one of those songs that stays with you. I just wanted to step into it and let it speak through me in my own way." — Kendra RemediosThe single will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning April 24. Fans can follow Kendra Remedios on social media and on her website for behind-the-scenes content and updates leading up to the release.

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