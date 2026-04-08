Some Kind Of Record Brings Youthful Emotion To Life Through Powerful Poetry

SOME KIND OF RECORD by Marina Loughlin

Author Marina Loughlin presents a deeply personal poetry collection exploring love, identity, and the search for meaning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A striking new voice in contemporary poetry emerges with Some Kind of Record: Volume 1, a deeply introspective collection by Marina Loughlin that chronicles the emotional landscape of youth. Written over nearly a decade, from ages fourteen to twenty-three, this powerful volume offers readers an unfiltered look at the thoughts, struggles, and revelations that define the journey toward self-discovery.

At its core, Some Kind of Record is a reflection of growing up in a world that often feels overwhelming and uncertain. Loughlin’s poetry explores themes of love, heartbreak, identity, and existential questioning, capturing moments that are both intensely personal and universally relatable. Her writing does not attempt to polish or soften these experiences. Instead, it embraces their rawness, allowing readers to connect with the honesty and vulnerability present in every line.

The collection stands out for its authentic voice and emotional depth. Each poem feels like a snapshot in time, preserving the shifting perspectives of a young writer navigating change, confusion, and self-awareness. The result is a body of work that feels alive, evolving with each page, and offering insight into the complexities of becoming.

Loughlin’s inspiration stems from her own lived experiences during some of the most formative years of her life. By writing across such a wide span of time, she captures not only moments of pain and uncertainty but also growth, reflection, and resilience. Her words reflect the inner dialogue many experience but rarely express, making the collection especially meaningful for readers who have felt caught between who they were and who they are becoming.

This book will resonate strongly with readers who appreciate contemporary poetry that is both emotionally charged and introspective. It speaks to those who have experienced the intensity of youth, the search for identity, and the feeling of existing somewhere between certainty and confusion.

Marina Loughlin brings a bold and honest voice to modern poetry, offering a collection that is as reflective as it is expressive. With Some Kind of Record: Volume 1, she creates a space where emotion is not filtered but fully felt.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0bZ8vXzV

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