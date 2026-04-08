Commerce awards nearly $1M to address workforce challenges; now accepting next round of applications

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has awarded $916,939 to seven organizations as part of the latest round of the Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP). RWIP supports regional partners in developing targeted solutions to strengthen North Dakota’s workforce.

“Through RWIP, we’re empowering industries and communities to design forward‑thinking strategies that bolster our workforce pipeline,” said Commerce Deputy Commissioner and Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe. “These projects reflect innovative approaches that help our regions stay competitive and vibrant.”

Organizations receiving funding in this round include:

• Minot Convention and Visitor’s Bureau — Awarded $80,960 to support a hospitality sector strategy, including workforce analysis and an AI readiness assessment.

• Red River Regional Council — Awarded $146,713 to expand rural housing development capacity and advance ongoing and 2026 Spark Build home projects.

• Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber — Awarded $144,608 to develop sector strategy plans for the health care and advanced manufacturing industries.

• Grand Forks Region EDC — Awarded $130,098 for a multi‑channel talent attraction campaign focused on UAS and manufacturing.

• Central Regional Education Association — Awarded $150,000 to support a multi‑district initiative aimed at improving educator retention and workforce stability.

• Grand Forks Region EDC — Awarded $114,560 to enhance regional talent‑attraction websites, including new tools and updated media focusing on UAS and manufacturing industry sectors.

• Red River Valley Education Cooperative — Awarded $150,000 to develop clear student‑focused career pathways in UAS and automated manufacturing through regional CTE centers.

RWIP application window reopens April 7. The next opportunity to apply for RWIP funding will open at 9 a.m. CST today. Regions will have access to the following funds during this application period:

Region 1: $536,455

Region 2: $554,745

Region 3: $489,562

Region 4: $79,396

Region 5: $775,309

Region 6: $531,219

Region 7: $638,983

Region 8: $515,134

Eligible organizations are encouraged to apply and learn more at https://ndgov.link/RWIP.