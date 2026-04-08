Governor Hochul Announces Start of $11 Million Project to Enhance Safety and Improve Travel Along State Route 286 in Monroe County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work has begun on an $11 million project to improve travel and enhance safety along a busy corridor on State Route 286, Browncroft Boulevard, in Monroe County. The project will repair and resurface the road and improve accommodations for pedestrians and cyclists between State Route 590 in the Town of Brighton and Qualtrough Road in the Town of Penfield. This approximately 2.5-mile corridor is a well-traveled commuter route that is used by more than 20,000 vehicles daily, and provides access to the interstate system, the City of Rochester and schools, services, restaurants and shopping centers.

“I’ve traveled all across our state for decades — I know our roadways are more than just a means for travel, they literally connect our communities to one another,” Governor Hochul said. “Investing in rehabilitation projects makes it easier for New Yorkers to get around freely, use their roads for recreation and contribute to their local economy. And statewide, we’re tackling potholes left and right with record investments and 175,000 potholes to be filled by the end of April — that’s how we make roads safer and smoother in New York.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Department of Transportation continues to pave the way for safer and more efficient travel across the Finger Lakes Region. By investing in this busy corridor, we are contributing to the economic vitality of the community while also improving connectivity and quality of life for tens of thousands of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians who travel this road, both today and well into the future.”

In addition to rehabilitating the roadway, the project will install new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk curb ramps, improve guide rails and median barriers, upgrade drainage structures to enhance resilience and sustainability and update signage throughout the corridor. Traffic signals will be replaced at the State Route 590 northbound ramp and the intersection with Qualtrough Road/Clark Road, and updated at the intersections with North Landing Road, Blossom Road/Creek Street and Panorama Trail.

Additional work to enhance bicycle and pedestrian accommodations will include adding five-foot shoulders near Knollbrook Road/Shaftsbury Road. New sidewalks will be installed on the south side of the corridor from White Village Drive to Blossom Road and along the north side from Route 590 to Knollbrook Road.

While State Route 286 normally carries two lanes of traffic in each direction, the project will require intermittent single-lane and shoulder closures. NYSDOT will keep the public apprised of closures with variable message signs. Intersections and property entrances will remain open, and access will be maintained for pedestrians, cyclists and emergency vehicles. Work is expected to be completed by the summer of 2027.

Motorists should anticipate travel delays during this time and are advised to seek alternate routes if necessary. Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Browncroft Boulevard is a critical corridor in Monroe County providing access to Rochester for thousands of drivers every day. I’m proud that millions from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law are helping ensure smooth access and improve safety. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership in paving the way for a safer future for Monroe County.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Safe, reliable roads are essential to how families get to work and students get to school. This investment along Browncroft Boulevard will make a busy corridor safer and more accessible for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her partnership in delivering the infrastructure improvements Monroe County needs.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “For the thousands of drivers and pedestrians who rely on Browncroft Boulevard each and every day, these improvements will mean a safer and more reliable experience. I want to thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing the repairs needed in Monroe County and as Senate Transportation Chair, I will continue to work with her to create the kind of road system that our residents deserve.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “Investing in our roads and infrastructure benefits our residents by improving mobility, access, and safety. When we enhance quality of life with repairs and rehabilitation, we also attract and retain small businesses to help our community thrive. I applaud Governor Hochul for investing in our transportation system in Monroe County to increase equity and accessibility for our neighbors.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “Creating roadways that are both accessible and safe is a true win-win — not just for motorists, but for cyclists and pedestrians who rely on our streets and sidewalks every day. These investments strengthen our infrastructure, protect our communities, and elevate the quality of life across Monroe County. I commend Governor Kathy Hochul for delivering critical funding that helps make our roads safer and our neighborhoods more connected for everyone.”

Brighton Town Supervisor William Moehle said, “Route 590 is an important highway serving Brighton and surrounding communities. I appreciate the work of Governor Hochul and the NYSDOT to maintain and improve Route 590 to keep it safe for drivers.”

Penfield Town Supervisor Kevin Berry said, "We are incredibly excited to see work begin on this project. Browncroft Boulevard is a critical roadway in our community, and this improvement project will provide great benefits not only to commuters, but also to cyclists and pedestrians. I want to thank our state partners for moving this project forward."

About the New York State Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

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