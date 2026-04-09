Fasoo Rebrands as 'Fasoo AI', Expanding Beyond Security into Enterprise AI

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data management, today announced it has officially changed its corporate name to Fasoo AI, marking a strategic transition to support enterprise AI transformation (AX).

“AI is fundamentally reshaping how organizations operate, and building business-ready AI is becoming critical to stay competitive,” said Kyugon Cho, CEO of Fasoo AI. “Fasoo AI builds on our foundation in data security and governance, augmented by our growing AI capabilities, to help organizations deploy and scale secure, trusted, and business-ready AI.”

The new name, Fasoo AI, reflects Fasoo AI’s strategic shift beyond traditional enterprise security toward becoming a platform-driven partner for AI adoption. The company is focused on enabling organizations to activate AI across their environments while maintaining control over sensitive data, ensuring governance, and aligning with evolving regulatory requirements.

Since its founding in 2000, Fasoo AI has developed deep expertise in securing and managing enterprise data across a complex IT environment. In recent years, the company has expanded its capabilities to address emerging AI-driven use cases, including the launch of a generative AI-based privacy solution in 2022 and its enterprise private LLM, Ellm, designed to support secure, domain-specific AI deployments. Fasoo AI has continued to grow its customer base as organizations seek to integrate AI into real-world workflows without compromising data protection.

As part of its global AI strategy, Fasoo AI recently announced the planned formation of Symbologic, an enterprise AI company established through the merger of its U.S. subsidiary with Konsilix, a U.S.-based AI platform and consulting firm. Expected to launch this month, Symbologic is expected to deliver business-ready agentic AI applications and implementation strategies, enabling organizations to move from AI experimentation to measurable outcomes.

With its rebranding, Fasoo AI plans to further expand its portfolio across AI platforms, agentic AI, and AI governance. The company will continue to invest in AI-ready data management and protection, helping organizations build the data foundation required to deploy AI with confidence. Fasoo AI will scale its consulting capabilities to support end-to-end AI adoption from strategy to execution, positioning itself as a long-term partner for secure AI transformation.

For more information, visit Fasoo AI’s updated corporate website, https://en.fasoo.ai/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services that help organizations pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/.

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