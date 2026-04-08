Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation Announces Barretts Travel Center in Jamul, California

JAMUL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC) is proud to announce the development of Barretts Travel Center, a new destination designed to serve travelers and the local community in the unincorporated area of Jamul, California, within San Diego County.Strategically located along State Route 94—commonly known as Campo Road—Barretts Travel Center will offer a range of amenities to support residents, commuters and visitors traveling through the region. The project will feature a modern energy center fueling station, along with a restaurant and a welcoming community center space.A key highlight of the development is the preservation and restoration of the iconic Barrett House, a long-standing community landmark situated along the SR-94 frontage at Jefferson Road. The restored Barrett House will serve as a centerpiece of the Travel Center, honoring the area's heritage while contributing to its economic vitality.“Barretts Travel Center represents an important investment in the infrastructure and cultural preservation of our community,” said Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village Tribal Council. “We are excited to create a space that not only meets the needs of our community and today’s travelers but also celebrates the history and identity of Jamul.”The project reflects the Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation’s commitment to diversification, economic development, community engagement and responsible stewardship of culturally significant landmarks.The development will feature a thoughtfully integrated mix of modern amenities and community focused spaces, including:• Dedicated Energy Center Fueling Facilitieso Multiple passenger vehicle fueling stationso Fast Charging electric vehicle charging stationso Dedicated diesel pumps designed to accommodate larger vehicles and regional traffico More fueling options planned for the future• Convenience Storeo Offering fresh food, essential goods, and locally curated products• Restaurant and Baro A welcoming destination for travelers and residents featuring quality dining and full bar service along with outside lounge• Restoration of the Historic Barrett Houseo Preserving and revitalizing a significant local landmark• New Community Centero A dedicated space for gatherings and cultural programming“Barretts Travel Center reflects our Tribe’s commitment to economic self-sufficiency, job creation and providing meaningful spaces that serve both our community and the broader region,” said Chairwoman Pinto. “By combining modern infrastructure with cultural preservation and community focused design, Barretts Travel Center sets a new standard for development that balances growth with purpose,” Pinto continued.The project is expected to create new employment opportunities, increase regional visitation and establish a high-quality destination for travelers along the Highway 94 corridor.Construction is currently underway, additional details regarding the project timeline and grand opening will be announced in the coming months.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.