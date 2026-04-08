Christchurch Clinic Among First in New Zealand to Offer New Generation Anti-Wrinkle Treatment Relfydess

A patient enjoying smoother, natural-looking skin following treatment with Relfydess, now available at Face Value Cosmetic Medicine Clinic.

Face Value Cosmetic Medicine Clinic introduces advanced injectable following clinical trial involvement by Medical Director Dr Phil Frost

We’ve seen excellent outcomes. In many cases, patients notice results within 24 hours, and the effects often last around six months.” — Dr Phil Frost

CHRISTCHURCH, CANTERBURY, NEW ZEALAND, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Face Value Cosmetic Medicine Clinic in Christchurch has begun offering Relfydess, a new anti-wrinkle injectable treatment designed to deliver faster onset and longer-lasting results compared with traditional neuromodulators. The clinic’s Medical Director, Dr Phil Frost, was selected as one of only ten clinical expert injectors in New Zealand to trial the treatment prior to its broader rollout. Relfydess is a purified botulinum toxin type A formulation used to temporarily improve the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) and crow’s feet (lateral canthal lines). The treatment works by relaxing targeted facial muscles responsible for dynamic wrinkles, helping the overlying skin appear smoother while maintaining natural facial expression.Developed using PEARL™ Technology, Relfydess is notable for being the first liquid neuromodulator formulation, eliminating the need for reconstitution prior to injection. Clinical studies have shown that up to 39 percent of patients experienced visible improvement within one day, with results lasting up to six months for many individuals.Dr Frost said his experience participating in the early clinical use of Relfydess has been positive, particularly in terms of patient response and treatment outcomes.“I was very pleased to be selected as one of the clinical experts in New Zealand to trial this new formulation,” said Dr Frost. “We’ve seen excellent outcomes. In many cases, patients notice results within 24 hours, and the effects often last around six months. The treatment tends to feel softer and more natural, and patients are very enthusiastic about continuing with it.”Relfydess represents the latest development in a category of treatments that have been widely used in cosmetic medicine for more than two decades. Neuromodulators such as Botox and Dysport are among the most common non-surgical aesthetic treatments worldwide, valued for their ability to temporarily soften wrinkles caused by repeated muscle movement.The introduction of Relfydess reflects ongoing innovation within the field, particularly in improving formulation stability, onset of action and longevity of results. Clinical research has also reported high patient satisfaction, with the majority of participants indicating they would recommend the treatment and choose to have it again.Face Value Cosmetic Medicine Clinic has established a reputation as one of New Zealand’s leading cosmetic medicine practices. The clinic’s team includes experienced medical professionals specialising in non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers and skin rejuvenation procedures.Dr Frost’s involvement in the early evaluation of Relfydess highlights the clinic’s ongoing engagement with advances in cosmetic medicine and commitment to offering patients access to the latest evidence-based treatments.“Cosmetic medicine continues to evolve rapidly,” Dr Frost said. “Our goal is always to combine new technologies with careful clinical assessment so that each patient receives the most appropriate treatment for their individual needs.”Relfydess treatments are now available at Face Value Cosmetic Medicine Clinic in Christchurch following consultation with one of the clinic’s qualified medical practitioners.About Face Value Cosmetic Medicine ClinicFace Value Cosmetic Medicine Clinic is a Christchurch-based medical aesthetics practice providing a range of non-surgical cosmetic treatments, including anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers and advanced skin therapies.Led by Medical Director Dr Phil Frost, the clinic is known for its personalised approach to cosmetic medicine and commitment to safe, natural-looking results.Face Value is widely respected within New Zealand’s cosmetic medicine community and regularly participates in the evaluation and introduction of new aesthetic treatments.For more information, visit: https://www.facevalue.co.nz

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