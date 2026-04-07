Armstrong directs state resources to be ready for America 250, TR Presidential Library celebrations

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today signed an executive order directing state agencies to have personnel and resources ready to assist and respond as needed to the America 250 celebrations over the July 4th holiday, including the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora.

All state agencies are directed to review and implement preparedness and response plans as appropriate; maintain high readiness levels to ensure personnel and resources are ready for deployment; and coordinate with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services in support of monitoring and preparedness activities.

The library’s grand opening and other America 250 events are expected to boost visitation and travel across the state, raising the risk of public safety incidents such as wildfires, medical emergencies and traffic congestion and putting strain on local infrastructure and emergency services. State agencies already have been working with local officials on logistical needs for the library opening.