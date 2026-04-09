Chisos Capital Launches Institutional Fund to Finance Pro Golf Careers

Chisos Golf

An institutional fund built to invest in professional golfers, addressing a massive funding gap across the sport

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chisos Capital today announced the launch of Chisos Golf, a $25 million fund that will invest in up to 200 aspiring professional golfers, providing $50,000 to $150,000 per player in exchange for a percentage of future earnings.The launch comes as professional golf approaches a $1 billion prize-money market and off-course golf media and brands continue to scale. Golf videos generated more than 4.3 billion YouTube views in a 90-day period, and Good Good Golf announced a $45 million funding round in 2025.￼Almost none of that capital reaches the players trying to get there. Aspiring professionals often spend $50,000 to $150,000 per year on tournament entry fees, travel, coaching, training, equipment, and living expenses while pursuing a path to the PGA TOUR or other top tours.Chisos Golf is built on a direct thesis: a meaningful number of elite players are constrained by capital, not talent. The fund is designed to finance players earlier, extend their competitive runway, and create aligned exposure to the earnings potential of emerging golf talent.The fund will invest across two pathways in the golf economy: players pursuing the top tours in the sport and players building businesses through content, sponsorships, and brand partnerships.Chisos Golf’s player selection process combines quantitative analysis with industry expertise. The firm uses a proprietary database containing 1.5 million tournament results and works with an advisory board that includes PGA TOUR professionals, agents, and golf industry veterans who have evaluated thousands of players.Chisos Golf covers the core costs of competing, including coaching, training, travel, equipment, and living expenses. Players do not make fixed repayments and owe nothing unless they earn. The structure is designed to align investor returns with player success.“I’ve seen firsthand how many talented players run out of money before they run out of ability,” said Kyle Reifers, PGA TOUR player and Advisory Board member of Chisos Golf. “This fund gives players a real chance to stay on the path long enough to prove they belong.”“Professional golf now supports larger purses, broader media reach, and more earning pathways than at any point in history,” said William Stringer, Founder and Managing Partner of Chisos Capital. “But the financing model for emerging players has barely changed. Chisos Golf is built to close that gap.”Chisos Capital also announced that Steve Almrud has joined as General Partner, where he will lead investor relations and capital strategy. Almrud brings more than $100 billion in transaction advisory experience and is Co-Founder and CFO of Cambrian Analytica.Chisos Golf has already completed its first investment. The fund builds on Chisos Capital’s track record of more than 100 investments across founders, athletes, and creators. Chisos Golf is the firm’s first sector-specific fund.Learn more at chisosgolf.com Follow @ChisosGolf for announcements.About Chisos CapitalChisos Capital invests in people through earnings share agreements. The firm has completed more than 100 investments across founders, athletes, and creators and focuses on financing human potential through aligned structures.William StringerChisos LLC+1 800-610-6680press@chisos.io

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