Operation of Hope & Mpilo Central Hospital Partner to Provide Free, Life-Changing Cleft Lip & Palate Surgeries May 2026

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Free Cleft Lip and Palate Surgery Offered in Zimbabwe, Africa May 2nd and 10th, 2026

Operation of Hope, established in 1989, provides free exams on Screening Days, May 2nd & May 10th, 2026, at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, for any infant, child or adult affected by a cleft lip.” — Jennifer Trubenbach Mora, CEO

BULAWAYO, ZIMBABWE, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The all-volunteer surgical team, Operation of Hope , established in 1989, is offering surgical evaluations on Screening Days, May 2nd and May 10th, 2026, at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, for any infant, child, or adult affected by a cleft lip.Every three minutes, a baby is born with a cleft lip or palate, often facing significant challenges related to eating, breathing, and speaking. To tackle this pressing issue, US-based Operation of Hope, the first invited all-volunteer surgical group to Zimbabwe, has joined forces with Mpilo Hospital to initiate their 48th project, providing free, high-quality cleft lip and palate surgeries for children and families in Zimbabwe.This partnership utilizes Operation of Hope’s sustainable "teach a person to fish" model, empowering local doctors in Zimbabwe through training and resources to deliver 100%-free, comprehensive cleft care within their communities.“At Operation of Hope, our mission is to ensure that every child born with a cleft gets the same chance for a full, healthy life,” said CEO and team lead, Jennifer Trubenbach Mora, from Lake Forest, California. “By collaborating with Mpilo Central Hospital and training local surgeons, we are not only offering surgeries; we are building a sustainable healthcare framework that will continue to bring smiles to children in Zimbabwe for years to come.”Dr. Wayne Manana, from Harare, Zimbabwe, stated, “We are honored to partner with Operation of Hope, an organization that has shared our commitment to patient-centered care since 2006. This collaboration between US and Canadian Board-Certified maxillofacial surgeons and their highly skilled medical team of 35 volunteers enables us to eliminate financial barriers for families, allowing us to treat children at the optimal age for life-changing outcomes.”In the U.S., the cost of cleft lip and palate repair surgery typically ranges from $10,000 to $20,000 per procedure, with complex or multi-stage repairs potentially surpassing $100,000. However, Operation of Hope offers this surgery completely free of charge, covering all doctor fees and medication costs.Operation of Hope is pleased to collaborate with CBZ Holdings through the CBZ Foundation, Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited and the Emirates Foundation, making a significant impact on the lives of children and families by bringing hope, healing, and brighter futures to their communities.At Operation of Hope, a dedicated team of 40 volunteers, including Board-certified Oral and Maxillofacial surgeons, registered nurses, pediatricians, pediatric and adult anesthesiologists, certified nurse anesthetists and support volunteers, contribute their time and expertise, ensuring that 100% of donations go directly to this mission and the individuals we serve, with no salaries taken.Families seeking cleft care are encouraged to contact +263779701144 to learn more about the free services available. Ideal age for cleft lip repair is 3 months and up and cleft palate repair is 12 months to age 5. However, they are unable to assist with keloids and lipomas.About Operation of HopeFounded in 1989, by Dr. JP Clawson, Operation of Hope empowers local medical professionals with the training and resources necessary to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive care, having supported over 6,000 surgeries in Zimbabwe since 2006. No one at Operation of Hope takes a salary. Targeting 92+ free surgeries in 10 days, the estimated cost for each surgical mission is around $55,000. This funding covers several essential expenses, including surgical supplies, necessary medications, registration fees mandated by the Zimbabwean Medical Council, visa fees upon arrival in Zimbabwe, as well as travel expenses, accommodation, food for both volunteers and patients and transportation necessary for the team’s participation in the mission.About Mpilo Central HospitalMpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, is a major public hospital and teaching institution with 1,000 beds, established in 1956. Since 2010, they have invited the all-volunteer surgical team, Operation of Hope, to perform free cleft lip and palate surgeries.

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