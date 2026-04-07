Senior Conservation Officer Jim Stirling honored as Shikar-Safari Club International Wildlife Officer of the Year

At the March Commission meeting, Senior Conservation Officer Jim Stirling, who serves the Magic Valley Region in the Twin Falls, Kimberly, Hansen, and Murtaugh areas, was honored as Idaho’s 2025 Shikar-Safari Club International Wildlife Officer of the Year. This award recognizes Officer Stirling’s outstanding service to the community, his fellow employees, and the sportsmen and women of Idaho. His work reflects a strong and ongoing commitment to conservation and resource protection.

Shikar-Safari Club International is a conservation-based organization that presents annual awards to wildlife law enforcement officers in all states, provinces, and territories in the United States and Canada. The award honors a state officer each year whose efforts demonstrate exemplary performance and achievement among sworn conservation law enforcement personnel.

With 22 years of service, Officer Stirling is recognized for his professionalism, leadership, and commitment. A significant achievement in his career was his leadership in a complex, multi-year, multi-state investigation involving wildlife violations in Idaho. He collaborated with investigators across multiple jurisdictions, gathered extensive evidence, and helped ensure the case was thoroughly completed. His efforts ultimately contributed to the sentencing of 17 individuals.

Officer Stirling also serves as a field training officer, where he has mentored and supported the development of new conservation officers with a consistent, positive approach both within the region and statewide. In addition, he has served as an instructor for the College of Southern Idaho’s Peace Officer Standards and Training program, providing instruction in arrest techniques to local probation officers.

“Officer Stirling is a strong representative of the department and consistently demonstrates professionalism and dedication in his work,” said Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers. “His contributions to enforcement, training, and community engagement make him highly deserving of this recognition.”