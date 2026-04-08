Village Pet and Feed Named 'Santee’s Favorite' ; Devon Julian Earns California Small Business Person of the Year Honor

Devon Julian, Casey Punches, and Tawney Julian at Fido Fest in Santee CA Village Pet and Feed in Santee California offers self serve pet washes, pet food, accessories, feed, and all your pet store needs. The Julian family in their store Village Pet and Feed

Village Pet & Feed named Santee’s Favorite Devon Julian wins California SBA Small Business Person of the Year, highlights local impact and national recognition

SANTEE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Village Pet & Feed, a locally owned, family-operated pet store serving East County San Diego, has been named “Santee’s Favorite” in the Animal Services category by the Santee Chamber of Commerce following a popular vote of the community.

In addition, Devon Julian has been selected as the 2026 Small Business Person of the Year for the State of California by the U.S. Small Business Administration—one of the highest honors awarded to entrepreneurs across the country.

Each year, the SBA celebrates National Small Business Week by recognizing the achievements of outstanding small business owners and entrepreneurs across the United States. All 53 winners have been invited to attend ceremonies in Washington, D.C., May 3-4, Julian will be honored with his individual award along with special recognition of the runner-up and the naming of the 2026 National Small Business Person of the Year.

“Small business has always been at the core of who I am,” said Devon Julian. “Since I was a kid, when people asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was simple—being a business owner. To now be recognized at the state level is an incredible honor. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and being part of this community means everything to us. This recognition belongs to our customers, our team, and the families we serve every day.”

Julian also extended his appreciation to Wes Paul and the San Diego Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for their nomination and continued support.

Since opening in October, Village Pet & Feed has quickly established itself as a trusted destination for pet food, self-serve dog wash services, and pet wellness products in Santee and East County San Diego.

The business remains committed to giving back and supporting local organizations, including:

Spay and Neuter Action Project (SNAP)

Paws for Purple Hearts

Hearts and Hooves Animal Sanctuary

Lakeside National Little League

West Hills Little League

And more

In celebration of National Small Business Week 2026, Village Pet & Feed will be rolling out special in-store promotions and community-focused campaigns throughout the week from May 3rd - 9th.

Highlights will include:

Exclusive deals and giveaways for pet owners

Spotlights on local pet brands and products

Features and collaborations with other local Santee and East County businesses

Community-driven content celebrating small business impact

Customers are encouraged to follow Village Pet & Feed on Facebook and Instagram (@VillagePetAndFeed) to stay up to date on daily promotions, featured products, and special events throughout the week.

Village Pet & Feed offers a modern, community-focused pet retail experience, including:

Self-Serve Dog Wash Stations – Featuring a $10 Welcome Wash for first-time customers

Premium Pet Nutrition – Raw, gently cooked, freeze-dried, kibble, and canned options

Extensive Treat Bar – Large selection of single-ingredient treats

Toys, Treats & Accessories – Curated for dogs, cats, and small animals

Expert Guidance – Personalized pet nutrition and wellness support

Come Visit!

Pet owners in Santee, Lakeside, El Cajon, and greater San Diego County are invited to visit Village Pet & Feed and experience why it was voted a community favorite pet store.

Visit today to:

Try the $10 Welcome Wash

Or 10% off your first purchase of toys, treats, and accessories

Shop pet food and treats

Discover new products and local favorites

About Village Pet & Feed

Village Pet & Feed is a family-owned independent pet store located in Santee, California, offering pet food, self-serve dog wash services, and a curated selection of pet supplies. The company is dedicated to supporting pet health, educating customers, and strengthening the local community.

Media Contact

Village Pet & Feed

11541 Woodside Ave, Suite B

Santee, CA 92071

Phone: (619) 938-4069

Email: hello@villagepetandfeed.com

Website: www.villagepetandfeed.com

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Photo Credit Lynda Marrokal Santee Events

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