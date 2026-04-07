Devon Guthrie of Ketchikan to Serve 13 years for Sexual Assault

April 6, 2026

(Ketchikan, AK) â€“ On April 2, Superior Court Judge Katherine Lybrand sentenced Devon Guthrie, 24, to 25 years imprisonment with 12 of those years suspended, followed by 20 years of felony probation.

A Ketchikan jury found Guthrie guilty of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree following a trial in Dec. 2025. The jury also found that the offense was aggravated based on the victim’s vulnerable state and based on information that Guthrie had similarly sexually assaulted a separate victim.

At sentencing, Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Jennifer Chaudhary commented on the need to deter Guthrie and others in the community from assaulting intoxicated women in the future. ADA Chaudhary also asked the Court to impose an aggravated sentence, arguing that “young women should be allowed to go out and have fun without becoming targets.” Judge Lybrand made additional comments that “being intoxicated is not an invitation to be assaulted” and expressed that it was not either victim’s decisions that caused them to be harmed, but Guthrie’s actions.

Assistant District Attorney Chaudhary of the Juneau District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, with special assistance from District Attorney Alexander Kramarzcuk, Assistant District Attorney Nathaniel Blevins, Paralegal Lisa Dial, and Office Manager Melody Galeon of the Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office. Sergeant Kevin Manabat with the Ketchikan Police Department led the investigation.

The Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office commends Guthrie’s victims for coming forward, and would like to thank the Ketchikan Police Department, the Alaska State Troopers, and the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Lab for their assistance.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary at jennifer.chaudhary@alaska.gov.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.