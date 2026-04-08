Ascendus Joins Veteran Loan Fund to Expand Capital and Coaching for Veteran and Military Spouse Entrepreneurs

National CDFI joins coalition of lenders as new Accelerator offers Veterans and Military Spouses up to $350,000 in loans, grants, and free business coaching.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascendus, a national Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that has deployed $435 million in small business loans and served 63,000+ entrepreneurs since 1991, today announced its membership in the Veteran Loan Fund (VLF), a coalition of CDFIs dedicated to helping Veterans and Military Spouses start and grow small businesses across the United States. The announcement coincides with VLF’s launch of the Veteran and Military Spouse Business Accelerator, a national initiative supported by Truist Foundation to expand access to affordable capital, business education, and entrepreneurship support for military-connected communities.As a VLF member, Ascendus brings its national lending capacity to the coalition, expanding access for Veteran and Military Spouse small business owners across the country. Through this partnership, eligible entrepreneurs gain access to up to $350,000 in affordable loan capital, grants ranging from $3,000 to $5,000, and a free 8-week Accelerator program that combines business education, one-on-one coaching, financial training, and access to LivePlan, a business planning and financial performance platform.“Veterans and Military Spouses bring extraordinary leadership and resilience to entrepreneurship. Through the Veteran Loan Fund, we can now walk alongside them with the capital, coaching, and support they need to build and grow their businesses,” said Paul Quintero, CEO of Ascendus. “This partnership expands the pathways available to military-connected entrepreneurs nationwide, and that’s exactly the kind of impact we exist to create.”Key Facts: Veteran and Military Spouse Business Accelerator• Program: Free, 8-week business accelerator for Veterans and Military Spouses• Loan Capital Available: Up to $350,000 per participant• Grant Amount: $3,000 to $5,000 upon program completion• Includes: Weekly instruction, 1-on-1 coaching, LivePlan access, up to 3 years of ongoing technical assistance• National Goal: $15 million in loans, $1.5 million in grants, 300 participants, 1,500 jobs in 12 months• Supported By: Truist Foundation, through a grant to PeopleFund (TX)• Applications: Open now at veteranloanfund.comAbout the Veteran and Military Spouse Business AcceleratorThe Accelerator delivers business education and mentorship, capital readiness training, financial literacy resources, marketing and operational support, and access to affordable small business loans and grants for Veterans and Military Spouses. Participants complete a free, 8-week program combining weekly instruction, structured assignments, one-on-one business coaching, and complimentary access to LivePlan. Graduates receive ongoing technical assistance for up to three years, access to loan capital, a completion grant, and complimentary access to the Business Beyond Battlefield Conference at the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas in October 2026.Veteran Loan Fund Track RecordSince launching in 2021, the Veteran Loan Fund has raised approximately $30 million, which member CDFIs have leveraged to deploy more than $110 million in small business loans to 1,500 Veteran and Military Spouse entrepreneurs. The coalition has supported approximately 8,000 jobs nationwide and delivered more than 30,000 hours of free technical assistance. VLF member CDFIs operate in Georgia, New York, Virginia, Florida, Washington, Colorado, New Mexico, Ohio, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, New Jersey, and Wisconsin.About Ascendus and the Veteran CommunityAscendus is a national CDFI that has deployed $435 million in financial support and served 63,000+ entrepreneurs since 1991, many from historically overlooked communities. With small business loans ranging from $500 to $100,000, a diverse bilingual team, and tools like the Ascendus Borrower Index (ABI) and the Financial Health Network’s FinHealth Scoremethodology, Ascendus equips small business owners with the capital and coaching they need to achieve financial health and long-term growth.Through VLF membership, Ascendus now extends these capabilities to Veteran and Military Spouse entrepreneurs nationwide, connecting them with affordable loans, grants, and a structured pathway to business success.Veteran and Military Spouse entrepreneurs can apply to the Accelerator and learn more about small business loans and grants at veteranloanfund.com or visit Ascendus at ascendus .org.About AscendusAscendus is a national nonprofit CDFI that empowers low- to moderate-income small business owners with access to affordable capital and financial education. For over 30 years, Ascendus has worked alongside entrepreneurs, partners, and communities to overcome structural barriers and create pathways for economic progress. With $420 million in financial support deployed, 56,000+ entrepreneurs served, and a diverse bilingual team delivering culturally competent services across the United States, Ascendus helps build stronger businesses, thriving communities, and brighter futures. Learn more at ascendus.org. About Veteran Loan FundThe Veteran Loan Fund is a national coalition of Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and specialized technical assistance partners dedicated to helping Veterans and Military Spouses start and grow small businesses. VLF member CDFIs currently include Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (GA), Ascendus (NY), Appalachian Community Capital (VA), BBIF (FL), Business Impact Northwest (WA), Colorado Enterprise Fund (CO), DreamSpring (NM), Economic and Community Development Institute (OH), Justine Petersen (MO), Pathway Lending (TN), PeopleFund (TX), Pursuit (NJ), Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WI) and African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs. Learn more at veteranloanfund.com( https://www.veteranloanfund.com/ ).About Truist FoundationTruist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The Foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations centered around building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an opportunity to thrive. Learn more at Truistfoundation.org( https://www.truistfoundation.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.