The Longevity Industry's Premier Leadership Conference Returns to Los Angeles With 300 Founders, Clinicians & Investors

Longevity Leadership Conference 2026 Healthspan Collective Founding Patrons Longevity Leadership Conference 2026 Hosts

The Healthspan Collective & Mission Matters bring the longevity industry's most consequential conversations back to the Verizon Innovation Lab on April 30, 2026

Every meaningful shift in human culture started with a small group of people who trusted each other enough to think out loud. That's what we've built here” — Elias Arjan, Founder of the Healthspan Collective

PLAYA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Healthspan Collective and Mission Matters today announced the return of the Third Annual Longevity Leadership Conference to the Verizon Innovation Lab. The one day gathering will bring together more than 300 leaders and decision-makers actively shaping the longevity industry, including physicians, investors, researchers, and healthcare professionals.The event has carved out its own category as a large-scale industry mastermind, structured for forward-thinking conversations and strategic collaborations at the frontier of longevity medicine and innovation."Every meaningful shift in human culture started with a small group of people who trusted each other enough to think out loud. That's what we've built here,” said Elias Arjan, Founder and Chief Community Officer of the Healthspan Collective. “The Longevity Leadership Conference brings together the clinicians, founders, and investors actively shaping the next era of healthspan forming lasting relationships and connecting capital to innovation, all in the premise to move the industry forward, together."Attendees will hear from keynote speakers and expert panels, participate in curated discussions, and engage directly with the founders and clinicians defining the next generation of longevity care. A select group of exhibiting brands and technologies will showcase emerging tools and platforms advancing the longevity ecosystem.“The longevity industry is producing some of the most important science and innovation of our time focused on preventative medicine, yet most of it isn't reaching the people who need to hear it," said Chirag Sagar, Co-Founder of Mission Matters Media. "The Longevity Leadership Conference through our partnership with the Healthspan Collective is set to change that by connecting the old guard of healthcare with the innovation taking place to amplify the voices building meaningful change.”SpeakersThis year's conference features the Healthspan Collective's founding patrons — three companies at the cutting-edge of evidence-based longevity — each represented on the impressive XR Stage.Paola Telfer, CEO of Sens.ai, will speak on the science of brain aging and the recent landmark publication of BrainYears™ — the world's first EEG-based biological brain age clock, developed in collaboration with the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. In real-world use, Sens.ai users reduced their functional brain age by an average of 5.18 years in 56 days.Sanjiv Lal and Dr. Arvind Chakravarthy, Co-founders of Regen Therapy, will speak on the frontier of regenerative medicine and the clinical science behind RegenQuantum, a DNA-free, clinically engineered formulation designed to reset cellular receptors and restore signaling precision at the cellular level. It’s a distinction that positions Regen Therapy at the forefront of what evidence-based regenerative therapy can look like in clinical practice. They will share both about the science and the infrastructure required to bring this class of intervention to patients at scale.Ashley Hines, Clinical Skincare Educator at Routine Skin, will address the role of skin health as a biological marker of aging and the clinical science behind peptide-driven cellular repair. Routine's Rescue+ Serum is formulated with the highest GHK-Cu copper peptide concentration available in a consumer product and Hines will dive into why concentration is the critical variable between a cosmetic claim and clinical outcome.The conference will also feature Gayland Hethcoat, Partner at ArentFox Schiff, one of the country's leading law firms advising on healthcare innovation and emerging longevity industry regulation. As legal and regulatory frameworks around longevity medicine continue to evolve, Hethcoat's perspective offers attendees key context for building and scaling in this space.Who This Event Is ForThe Longevity Leadership Conference is designed for people committed to building the industry including physicians expanding into longevity and preventive medicine, investors exploring the longevity economy, founders developing the next generation of health optimization tools, and operators scaling within the emerging ecosystem.It is a room curated for leaders who understand that healthspan is becoming one of the most consequential frontiers in healthcare, science, and commerce, and who are doing something about it.Full-day access includes keynote programming, curated panel discussions, exhibitor access, networking sessions, and complimentary lunch.Early bird tickets are now available, but pricing will increase as the event approaches. Register and learn more at longevityleadershipconference.comA limited number of sponsorship and partnership opportunities remain available for aligned brands and organizations seeking meaningful integration into the experience. For inquiries, contact connect@healthspanevents.com.The Healthspan Collective is an evidence-based, multi-expert membership community created to support longevity industry professionals evolve their practice, grow their business, and optimize their performance. Through curated events, intimate Salons, and a trusted ecosystem of clinicians, researchers, and wellness professionals, the Collective sets a new standard for what it takes to build strategic partnerships and foster lasting relationships at the forefront of the longevity industry. Learn more at healthspan.community and follow the Collective’s LinkedIn and Instagram for the latest news and updates.Full service media agency specializing in podcasts, publishing, social media, PR, advertising and digital marketing. We've launched 150+ podcast shows, produced 6,000+ episodes and published 300+ authors. Our mission is to amplify stories that matter.

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