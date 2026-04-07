UNITAR and Permanent Mission of Singapore Host Delegates Briefing on Multilateralism in Practice

6 April 2026, New York, USA - On 30 March 2026, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of Singapore to the United Nations, convened a timely hybrid briefing for delegates on Multilateralism in Practice. Held in person at UN Headquarters and livestreamed via UN WebTV, the session brought together approximately 480 participants across both in-person and virtual audiences.

The briefing aimed to provide delegates with practical insights into the dynamics of complex multilateral negotiations, while strengthening their capacity to engage effectively in ongoing and future processes within the United Nations system. As part of its mandate, UNITAR continues to play a key role in equipping diplomats and stakeholders with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate multilateral diplomacy.