VBL Hoops Launches 1v1 League in 6 Cities, $50K Championship

VBL Hoops hits six major cities, crowning local champions with $10K prizes and one national winner with a $50K grand championship

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new era of basketball is here — and it’s personal.VBL Hoops is officially launching the Varsity Basketball League (VBL), a first-of-its-kind national platform built around the rawest form of the game: one-on-one competition. The league will roll out across Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Nashville, New York, and Los Angeles.Players can now register at VBLHoops.com.The league officially kicks off with its first two events:Chicago: May 16–17 (2641 W Harrison, Chicago, IL)Nashville: May 30–31 (Kean Hall, 1111–1123 33rd Ave N, Nashville, TN)Additional markets, including Atlanta, Houston, New York, and Los Angeles, will follow as part of the national rollout.Built on the iconic game of 21, VBL transforms what has long been a street-level proving ground into a structured, scalable league with official standings, progression, and real stakes — something never executed at this level before.Each matchup takes place on a half court and features 5 to 7 players rotating in live competition, where every player competes individually and the first to reach exactly 21 points wins.No teammates.No substitutions.No politics.Just skill.At the center of the competition are real financial stakes, with up to $10,000 awarded in each market and a $50,000 national grand prize. The league creates meaningful opportunities for players to compete, earn, and gain visibility.“This is about reimagining one of the purest forms of basketball and turning it into a platform where individual skill truly matters,” said Charles Campbell, CEO of VBL Hoops. “For too long, talented players have been overlooked because they didn’t fit into traditional systems at the high school, college, or professional level. This league gives those players a stage to prove themselves, tell their story, and compete at a high level without needing anyone to choose them.”“This isn’t about politics, recruiting rankings, or who gets selected — it’s about who can really play. If you’ve ever felt like you were passed over, this is your chance to prove you belong,” Campbell added.While rooted in street basketball culture, VBL is the first platform to organize the game of 21 into a national league system, introducing cash prizes, structured play, and real exposure for players looking to compete at the highest level.Beyond competition, each event is designed as a full experience, featuring live spectators, youth-focused activities, and community engagement that bring energy both on and off the court.The league is also positioned as a bridge to the professional level, with plans to integrate professional athletes and high-level talent appearances to create visibility, open doors, and elevate competition.With limited spots available, players are encouraged to register now at VBLHoops.com This isn’t just another league — this is where players prove themselves.About VBL HoopsVBL Hoops is the home of the Varsity Basketball League, a national 1v1 basketball platform built around the game of 21. With leagues launching across Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Nashville, New York, and Los Angeles, VBL is redefining basketball by creating a system where individual performance drives opportunity, exposure, and advancement.Media ContactExact Publicity310-953-9826

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