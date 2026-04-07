Route 66 Fully Re-Created in American Truck Simulator Designated a Route 66 Centennial Project

For the first time, players of SCS Software’s American Truck Simulator will have the opportunity to drive a digital recreation of the iconic Route 66.

SCS Software’s Route 66 recreation in their American Truck Simulator video game offers an unprecedented way to experience the history, culture, and beauty of America’s most iconic highway” — Bill Thomas, Commissioner for the Route 66 Centennial Commission

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCS Software’s American Truck Simulator game has been officially designated a Route 66 Centennial Project, recognizing its contribution to celebrating the historic highway’s 100th anniversary.For the first time, video game players will be able to drive an accurate digital representation of the iconic Route 66, spanning all eight states from Chicago to Santa Monica. The complete Route 66 experience will be included with the release of the Illinois map expansion, scheduled for spring 2026.Since the original release of American Truck Simulator in 2016, SCS Software has been carefully building the game state by state, recreating America’s roads, towns, and iconic landscapes. The Illinois map expansion will complete in-game recreation of Route 66, which will further allow players—whether casual explorers or dedicated trucking enthusiasts—to experience the legendary “Mother Road” from the comfort of their own homes.“SCS Software’s Route 66 recreation in their American Truck Simulator video game offers an unprecedented way to experience the history, culture, and beauty of America’s most iconic highway,” said Bill Thomas, Chair of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and Commissioner for the Route 66 Centennial Commission. “This digital re-creation not only celebrates the centennial milestone but also honors the people and communities that have kept Route 66 alive for generations.”“Even though our company is based in the Czech Republic, a small country in Central Europe, we all know how iconic and legendary Route 66 has always been,” said Daniel ‘Nemiro’ Němec, Head of PR & Marketing, SCS Software.“We also know that it is rightfully one of the most desired trips to take when traveling to the United States. Many people dream of experiencing the American road trip along Route 66, and we are excited to bring that experience to them virtually through our game. We couldn’t be prouder that, thanks to our passion, dedication, and hard work, our game has been recognized and welcomed among other amazing Route 66 Centennial projects.”A demo version of American Truck Simulator is available for free on digital platform Steam. The full version—including all current state expansions—is also available for purchase through the Steam store.For more information about the project, visit: https://americantrucksimulator.com/ ###Notes to Editors:About SCS SoftwareFounded in 1997, SCS Software is a leading video game developer dedicated to creating realistic truck simulation experiences. Its flagship title, American Truck Simulator, has set the standard for immersive, accurate, and engaging digital road travel experiences.About the Route 66 Road Ahead PartnershipEstablished in 2016 with the support of the National Park Service and the World Monuments Fund, the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership’s mission is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national and international icon through partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research, education, and economic development. Only In Your State is the official Publishing Partner to the Route 66 Centennial. Founding Sponsors of the Route 66 Centennial include the Illinois Route 66 Centennial, American Express, AAA Route 66 Road Fest, Harley Davidson, Rand McNally Publishing, Cruise America, and Booking.com. For more information, visit route66centennial.org

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