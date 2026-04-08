Brother Justus Whiskey Drops American Single Malt, Embracing American Whiskey Category in New Bottle Design

New Brother Justus Whiskey Label (including new American Whiskey designation)

Design Honors Prohibition-Era Moonshining Monk; Founder Advocates for Less Regulation with Release of Manifesto re: Craft, Conviction and Freedom to Innovate

Our whiskey—and the spirit with which it's made—stands on its own, and our sales are growing even as the industry sees declines. We’ll choose quality over category every single day.” — Phil Steger, Founder and CEO of Brother Justus Whiskey Company

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brother Justus Whiskey Company , a Minneapolis-based craft distillery, today unveiled a blacksmith’s hammer in front of a simple circle of light as its new logo and the adoption of “American Whiskey” as its category, a change from its previous “American Single Malt” categorization. The new logo directly honors the bootlegging, Prohibition-era Minnesota monk who helped his neighbors survive two Depressions and inspired the company’s brand and spirit in its pursuit of flawless flavor. The category change comes after a 2025 Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) ruling deprived Brother Justus of the right to categorize its products as American Single Malt Whiskey, despite making them in a way that meets the letter of traditional Irish and Scottish single malt standards—100% malted barley, mashing and distillation at a single distillery, pot still, distilled at any proof below neutral spirit—with specifically American innovation and identity.“The quality of Brother Justus whiskey, as a tribute to our namesake, is far more important than what whiskey category we belong to,” said Phil Steger, founder and CEO of Brother Justus. “We distill from 100 percent malted barley, because it’s the most flavorful grain. We perform every step of the process ourselves, in our facility. We distill with uncommon precision because it best expresses both the pure, incomparable flavor of our ingredients, and the character of the land which produces them, our home state of Minnesota. We won’t change our distillation craft just to be included in a particular category, especially one that turns traditional single malt identity upside down and limits distiller freedom. Our whiskey—and the spirit with which its made—stands on its own, and our sales are growing even as the industry sees declines. We’ll choose quality over category every single day.”The new labels feature a blacksmith’s hammer in front of a simple circle of light. This emblem represents the real Brother Justus (birth name William Trettel), a Benedictine monk from Central Minnesota who built whiskey stills and gave them to farmers on the verge of losing everything. He taught them whiskey craft, which led to a whiskey boom in the region during Prohibition. Although he knew it was illegal, he didn’t believe it was immoral, especially when made to the highest standards of quality and safety.Additionally, in the spirit of unregulated innovation and the growth of American craft producers, the company shared a manifesto penned by Steger about the freedom to innovate.The manifesto deep dives into what it means to create whiskey in the pursuit of flawless flavor, instead of for a category. It reveals that Brother Justus filed a petition to change the proofing requirement of American Single Malt whiskey (from a 160 cap to a cap below 190) and encourages other craft producers to do the same, in the name of preventing government overreach in the creation of new products and categories.“The system favors industrial alcohol—not small, craft producers putting their hearts, souls, and livelihoods on the line for their passion,” said Steger. “The endless obstacles placed in the paths of craft producers should not be anchored by unnecessary government regulations; ironically, a very un-American take on the spirit of innovation that should drive business.”About Brother Justus Whiskey CompanyBrother Justus Whiskey Company, a distiller of luxury American Whiskey made from 100 percent malted barley, was founded in Minneapolis in 2014. The distillery sources Minnesota ingredients—barley, water, oak, and peat—to craft perfect sips of whiskey. The company opened its industrial production facility in March 2021 in Minneapolis, now capable of producing more than 66,000 proof gallons (gallons at 100 proof) of whiskey annually. The distillery is one of few in Minnesota creating all of its spirits 100 percent of whole ingredients sourced from Minnesota, and only one of a handful of distilleries in the world using American peat. Named in 2026 as a Fred Minnick favorite (acclaimed global whiskey expert), the company also has received international accolades for flavor, quality, and innovation. The company’s products are currently available for purchase online (to most states), and at restaurants and liquor stores in Minnesota and Illinois.

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