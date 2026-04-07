Todd French Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Heart of Success' with Jack Canfield

Todd “Frenchy” French

FLEMING ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Todd French who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.

“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys—revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Todd “Frenchy” French is a battle-tested sales veteran with 28 years of experience in complex, long-cycle municipal and B2B sales. His career, which included leadership roles at Vac-Con and Fayat Environmental Solutions, was shaped not just by results, but by a deep commitment to belief, integrity, and preparation.

He is the founder of FDST LLC, Frenchy’s Dynamic Success Training, where he helps outside sales professionals stop winging it and start winning through coaching, keynotes, and transformational training. As the best-selling author of “Prepared to Win”, Frenchy teaches that success is rarely accidental. It is built through discipline, clarity, and intentional daily habits long before the moment of performance.

Certified in Jeffrey Gitomer Sales Training and Jack Canfield’s Success Principles Methodology, Frenchy blends practical sales strategy with mindset mastery, emotional intelligence, and personal accountability. His work focuses on helping professionals align who they are with what they do.

With over eight years of sobriety, Frenchy’s personal journey reinforces his belief that lasting success begins internally. His message is simple and uncompromising. When people reconnect with purpose, believe in their value, and prepare deliberately, winning becomes sustainable.

He lives in Fleming Island, Florida, with his wife Kris and their three sons.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Todd French as a co-author of “The Heart of Success.” The book’s release is anticipated for Summer 2026.

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