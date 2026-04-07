Linda Tolbert Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Heart of Success' with Jack Canfield

Linda Tolbert

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Linda Tolbert who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “The Heart of Success," alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.

“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys—revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

An accomplished CEO, Dr. Linda Tolbert was named to the Becker’s Healthcare “Top Black Healthcare Leaders.” She has proven success in strategy development and execution in the medical industry, grounded in innovation, change management, financial oversight, regulatory compliance, and diversity, equity & inclusion advocacy. With extensive experience leading enterprise operations, she is recognized for building high-impact partnerships and connections internally and externally across all organizational levels.

Board certified in Internal Medicine and Dermatology, Dr. Tolbert served as a physician with a large multi-specialty group in the United States for many years, until September 2025. Prior to her last role as CEO and Executive Medical Director, leading 1,300+ clinicians and serving 640,000 members in Washington, Linda practiced Dermatology, ultimately serving as the Regional Chief of Dermatology for the Southern California enterprise. During her tenure, the department flourished, with tremendous growth and innovation in the realm of virtual dermatology, years prior to the pandemic necessity. Earlier in her career with the group, she served as the Regional Risk Management Physician Lead, helping to create high quality, safe and reliable systems to facilitate consistent excellent outcomes.

Linda prides herself on being an authentic, visible leader known for building connection and trust, inspiring teams, and developing future leaders with integrity, candor and kindness. Under her leadership, teams led award-winning clinician wellness programs and diversity, equity, & inclusion programs, strengthening engagement and resilience. Additionally, as an academic clinician-educator with sustained leadership in medical education, Dr. Tolbert served as an Assistant Professor with roles spanning admissions interviewing, formal coaching, curriculum leadership, faculty governance, diversity, equity & inclusion initiatives, and residency interviewing & training. In addition, she has delivered numerous talks at local, regional, national and international conferences.

Dr. Tolbert recognizes that earth’s experiential life school, including having raised three children with her partner of 37 years, is a substantial, rewarding and ongoing education. Her formal education spans the halls of Barry University for undergraduate, Howard University College of Medicine, Southwestern University School of Law, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), for the Master of Public Health, the University of Southern California (USC) for the Doctor of Education, and Harvard Business School (HBS) for the Executive Leadership Program.

Linda loves art, music, sports and travel. She is immensely grateful for her life experiences thus far and very excited to have her journey of awakening, growth and contribution further unfold.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Linda Tolbert as a co-author of “The Heart of Success.” The book’s release is anticipated for Summer 2026.

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