Beyond Offsites: EXP Journeys Elevate Corporate Travel into Experiences That Motivate, Reward, and Reconnect Teams

EXP Journeys Luxury Mobile Tented Camp EXP Journeys Corporate Retreat Wild West EXP Journeys Corporate Retreat Bahamas Challenge EXP Journeys Corporate Retreat Team Building EXP Journeys Mountain Biking

Annual company retreats are a reason for celebration, bonding, fun and IRL events have had a significant resurgence over the past several years” — Kevin Jackson, Founder of EXP Journeys

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXP Journeys , renowned for immersive luxury travel experiences, takes corporate retreats, and employee conferences and incentives to another level, organizing multi-day events and transformative team bonding activities for corporations. According to the World Tourism Forum, the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Industry is undergoing a seismic shift, rapidly expanding in the post-pandemic era. Organizations are now utilizing corporate events to foster employee motivation and human connection through unique experiences. The goal of these trips is evolving to be more about organic team building and personal connection through shared activities and excursions, and less about sticking to a standard corporate retreat itinerary with panels, meetings and training. Requiring a high level of creative production and local immersion, EXP utilizes its strong community contacts and resources to raise the bar beyond what companies can achieve on their own to create a trip filled with memories and meaning.“Given that many team members still work remotely and gather infrequently, we're seeing a collective yearning for the energy and connection that face-to-face meetings provide. Annual company retreats are a reason for celebration, bonding, fun and IRL events have had a significant resurgence over the past several years,” shares Kevin Jackson, Founder of EXP Journeys.EXP Journeys handles the legwork and research of connecting with local vendors to uncover the truly unique offerings, gifts, venues, meals, and people that make a region special, including artisans and craftspeople who have stories and knowledge to share. With many clients looking for adrenaline activities that get themselves and their teams out of their comfort zone, EXP is constantly elevating standard tours. They weave these elements thoughtfully throughout the retreat to create meaningful moments and a clear sense of why the group is there. The digital detox, the shared physical challenges, the vulnerable moments where new leaders emerge and laughter roars. EXP delivers the “WOW” opportunities to get them there. They bake them into unassuming places that facilitate breakthrough moments.EXP offers a portfolio of diverse destination experiences designed to elevate any corporate event, with a vast collection of global locations to choose from. For those seeking a rugged retreat, “Wild West America” offers a journey into a fully restored 19th century frontier town in Colorado. Across 5,000 acres of mountains, creeks and open range, guests can partake in an exclusive modern pioneer experience. The itinerary features sunlit morning horseback and Defender Canyon tours alongside saloon cocktails, cowboy cookouts, and chef-driven cuisine, complemented by historic lodging.Alternatively, guests can escape to Papagayo for the “Secret of the Ancient Tribes.” This Costa Rican experience allows guests to surf, jet ski, and paddle through the mangroves, or dive into handcrafted games that facilitate corporate connection. Each experience honors the deep rooted traditions of the region, filled with clay totems, dance and drums, bringing groups closer through ancestral pastimes. Guests retreat to the comfort of cliffside villas at the Four Seasons Papagayo, complete with an adventure concierge service and world-class wellness offerings. These destinations represent some of the unique, curated environments EXP provides to boost team morale and bring colleagues together.Corporations can work with the EXP team so they can be fully present on the trip and confident that every detail is managed. From the moment they step into the airport, EXP anticipates every need, has thought through every scenario, and takes care of each guest individually, ensuring everyone can relax, engage with the team, and get the most out of their experience. From investment firms, to venture capitalists to wealth management firms, tech companies and YPO groups, team culture is seen as one of the most valuable assets, and EXP Journeys has created special events worldwide that have attracted clients year over year to plan with them.“What guests take away most from our trips is a deeper connection with their coworkers and stronger relationships across the team," shares EXP Journeys Founder, Andrew Roberts. He adds, “They leave with strong memories of the intentional moments we create. Even when team-building is structured as an elaborate competition, our guides subtly weave opportunities for trust, confidence, rapport, and collaboration, allowing relationships to grow naturally and meaningfully.”What Makes an EXP Retreat Truly Unique:EXP clients no longer just want a nice hotel; they want a narrative-driven experience that lasts throughout the retreat that changes how their team thinks. With a strong belief that the environment dictates the quality of the experience, EXP breaks the script by moving away from a traditional boardroom and serves as the architects of connection by curating a storyline. Hotel buyouts, estates and villas provide an exclusive controlled environment for connection. This allows EXP to curate every inch of the atmosphere, allowing for customization of event flow and curated scheduling of activities. Popular locations for retreats include the Hudson Valley, the American West and more recently locations such as the Bahamas, Hawaii and many Caribbean Islands. In 2026 EXP Journeys will be expanding their offering to include Ireland, the Dominican Republic and the Pacific Northwest.For more information, visit www.expjourneys.com About EXP Journeys:EXP Journeys, founded in 2012 by veteran guides Kevin Jackson and Andrew Roberts, curates bespoke travel experiences across North and South America to Antarctica. With roots deeply embedded in the guiding community and with its own guide training program, EXP approaches every itinerary with a blend of creativity, experience, and environmental responsibility, ensuring that each journey is as memorable as it is sustainable. The company’s ‘Leave No Trace’ mobile camps are designed to provide luxury accommodations and incredible access to the most remote and stunning landscapes of the United States, including Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Zion, Moab, Escalante, and Lake Powell.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.