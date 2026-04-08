Elite Longevity Summit and Dinner Coming to Sonoma, Uniting Top Scientists and Investors

Beyond Hype: Science-First Longevity Summit & Dinner

A rare opportunity to sit with the experts driving the most important breakthroughs in longevity, without commercial bias or product agendas.

SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new kind of longevity event is coming to Northern California—one designed to cut through the noise and connect science with capital. Beyond Hype Science First Longevity Summit & Dinner will take place at Viansa Winery in Sonoma on May 14, 2026, gathering an intimate gathering of leading scientists, venture capitalists, angel investors, innovators, and interested individuals who want to be at the forefront of aging research.Positioned just ahead of the Bay Area Aging Meeting ( BAAM ), the summit is designed to bridge the critical gap between breakthrough longevity science and the capital required to bring results to market.A New Model for Longevity: Science Meets CapitalWhile billions are spent annually on anti-aging products, only a fraction is grounded in rigorous science. Beyond Hype aims to change that by creating a highly curated environment where top-tier researchers directly engage with investors.“This is about separating signal from noise,” said the event’s organizing team. “We’re creating a trusted space where investors can understand what’s credible and where scientists can drive real-world impact.”The event will host up to 200 attendees, fostering meaningful, high-level conversations that separate signal from noise.World-Class Scientific Voices Featuring 13 speakers, including globally recognized leaders in aging science:• Tony Wyss-Coray (Stanford) — pioneer in brain aging and rejuvenation research• João Pedro de Magalhães — leading biogerontologist and longevity data innovator• Daniel Belsky (Columbia) — creator of advanced biological aging clocks• Irina Conboy (UC Berkeley) — stem cell and tissue rejuvenation expert• Paul D. Robbins — leader in gene therapy and cellular senescence• Robert Huizenga — physician and longevity strategistAttendees will also include researchers from institutions such as Harvard, Stanford, UC Berkeley, Columbia, and Altos Labs, alongside active investors funding next-generation longevity innovation.Key Topics: The Next Frontier of InvestmentThe summit will focus on the most investable and transformative areas in longevity science, including:• Biological mechanisms of aging and reversal strategies• Diagnostics and aging biomarkers• Therapies to extend healthspan and lifespan• Regulatory, ethical, and societal implications• Investor–scientist partnershipsOrganizers see longevity as a trillion-dollar emerging investment frontier with the potential to transform healthcare.An Intimate, High-Impact ExperienceUnlike traditional conferences, BeyondHype is structured as an immersive, single-day experience, including:• Curated speaker sessions• Private breakout discussions• Investor–scientist matchmaking• Cocktail hour and formal dinnerThe goal: build long-term partnerships that translate discovery into real human health outcomes.About Beyond HypeBeyond Hype is a science-first initiative focused on connecting credible longevity research with aligned investment capital. The platform is designed to accelerate breakthroughs in longevity biology by fostering trusted relationships between scientists, investors, and innovators.Sponsorship OpportunitiesA limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available, offering direct access to high-level participants across science, venture capital, and healthcare innovation.Event DetailsBeyond Hype: Exclusive, Science-First Longevity Summit & Dinner📍 Viansa Winery, Sonoma, CA📅 May 14, 2026👥 Limited to 200 attendeesMedia ContactJoel Huizenga📧 joellajolla@gmail.comSonja Nakasian📧 sonja@epiveris.comExclusive Media Partner:Red Hot MONDE Magazinepr@redhotmonde.com🔗 beyondhype.org

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