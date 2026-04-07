AFRICLOUD Adds Digital Currency Payments to Serve Cloud Customers in Markets With Limited Banking Access

AFRICLOUD Cloud Infrastructure - Lisbon and Johannesburg Data Centres AFRICLOUD Logo

Cloud infrastructure provider introduces over 200 digital currency options alongside card and PayPal payments

We added digital currency options so the payment method is not the reason a business cannot access the infrastructure it needs.” — Oluniyi Ajao, Founder of AFRICLOUD

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AFRICLOUD, a cloud infrastructure company operating data centres in Lisbon and Johannesburg, has added digital currency payments to its platform. Businesses can now pay for cloud servers using over 200 digital currencies — including stablecoins such as USDT and USDC — alongside existing credit card and PayPal options.The payment expansion addresses a documented barrier in the markets AFRICLOUD serves. According to the World Bank's Global Findex Database, 57% of adults in Sub-Saharan Africa do not hold an account at a financial institution. For businesses that do have bank accounts, international wire transfers to pay for cloud services often cost 5-15% in fees, take several business days, and frequently fail due to currency controls or correspondent banking restrictions.AFRICLOUD's cloud servers are priced from $20 per month. At that price point, a $5-15 international transfer fee represents a 25-75% surcharge on the service itself. Digital currency settlements cost under $1 and complete within minutes, regardless of the sender's country."Our data centres serve 39 countries. In many of those markets, the biggest barrier to adopting cloud infrastructure is not technical — it is getting the payment through," said Oluniyi Ajao, Founder of AFRICLOUD. "We added digital currency options so the payment method is not the reason a business cannot access the infrastructure it needs."The company's Lisbon data centre provides measured latency of 11ms to Casablanca and 55ms to Cairo, while its Johannesburg facility delivers sub-10ms latency to 12 Southern African countries. Both locations offer AMD EPYC processors, NVMe storage, and deployment in under two minutes. Credit card and PayPal remain available as payment methods for all services.AFRICLOUD operates its own network (AS209179) with direct peering at DE-CIX Lisbon and NAPAfrica in Johannesburg. The platform serves businesses across Africa, South America, and Europe with localised content in six languages.---About AFRICLOUDAFRICLOUD is a cloud infrastructure company providing Compute, Storage, and Networking from data centres in Lisbon, Portugal and Johannesburg, South Africa. Serving businesses across Africa, South America, and Europe, AFRICLOUD offers NVMe-powered cloud servers with payments via credit card, PayPal, and 200+ digital currencies. For more information, visit https://africloud.com

AFRICLOUD Digital Currency Payments for Cloud Servers

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