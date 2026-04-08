'Nature Is Equity' Gains Traction as Investors Focus on Nature Risk Ahead of Climate Week Zurich 2026

Ecoforests in partnership with Climate Week Zurich 2026

Growing institutional recognition highlights challenges in scaling investment into nature-based assets

One of the world’s largest funds has sent a clear signal: nature risk is financial risk. What leading institutions now recognize as risk, markets will inevitably reprice as value” — Michael Ackerman, CEO, Ecoforests Asset Management

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nature-related risk is increasingly being recognized as a material financial consideration, as major global investors begin integrating environmental factors into core investment frameworks.Recent developments at Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, valued at over $2 trillion underscore this shift. The fund has introduced expectations for companies to assess, disclose, and manage their exposure to nature-related risks, reflecting broader changes in how financial markets evaluate environmental dependencies."One of the world’s largest funds has sent a clear signal: nature risk is financial risk. What leading institutions now recognize as risk, markets will inevitably reprice as value"- Michael Ackerman, CEO, Ecoforests This transition reflects a wider trend across global markets. Natural systems including forests, soils, and biodiversity are being reassessed for their role in economic stability, from carbon storage to water regulation and supply chain resilience. As these systems degrade, associated financial risks are becoming increasingly visible across global markets.Within this context, some market participants are beginning to frame the role of natural capital in financial terms, with the idea that “nature is equity” gaining attention as a way to describe the integration of ecological systems into economic value creation.Industry participants note that while significant capital has been committed to climate and sustainability initiatives, investment into nature-based assets has yet to scale at the required pace.Recent transactions point to growing market activity. The reported ~$8 billion acquisition by Gresham House of a majority stake in a U.S. forestry platform highlights increasing investor interest in timberland and nature-linked assets. Expanding this activity into emerging markets is widely seen as both a challenge and an opportunity.Market participants indicate that the constraint is less about capital availability and more about the development of financial and operational infrastructure needed to support transactions at scale.Ahead of Climate Week Zurich 2026 (May 4th – 9th), discussions are expected to focus on how to translate institutional commitments into deployable investment strategies, particularly in areas where natural capital can contribute to climate resilience and economic systems.As a partner of Climate Week Zurich, Ecoforests is participating in these discussions alongside stakeholders from across finance, policy, and technology sectors, including conversations where concepts such as “nature is equity” are being explored in relation to long-term asset valuation and climate security.Participants from across investment, policy, and technology sectors are expected to contribute to discussions on sustainable finance, climate action, biodiversity, energy transition, and innovation, alongside related topics such as circular economy, water stewardship, and social impact.“Our focus is clear: accelerate climate solutions that are concrete, measurable, and ready to scale. In May 2026, Zurich becomes Europe’s climate capital: With hundreds of events across the city, hosted by hundreds of partnering organisations, showing how climate action can shape everyday life and business, and create real value in practice.”- Johannes Pokorny, Managing Director of Climate Week ZurichAbout EcoforestsEcoforests operates at the intersection of carbon projects and consultancy, sustainable forestry, and climate technology.The company manages carbon projects and sustainable forestry assets, and provides advisory and consultancy services. It also incubates climate technology solutions focused on carbon transparency for corporates and broader climate security.By aligning ecological value with financial systems, Ecoforests contributes to the development of nature-based climate and sustainability infrastructure.

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