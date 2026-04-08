NYMA Appoints Scott Green as Chief of Staff, Strengthening Leadership Team for Next Phase of Growth

Scott Green, Chief of Staff, NYMA

Acclaimed educator and elite coach will assist 136 year-old military prep school build teams, strengthen culture

Scott Green... has built winning teams, led in demanding environments, and understands the daily challenges we face in the independent school world. We are proud to welcome him to the Academy.” — Sunny Doman, NYMA Head of School

CORNWALL-ON-HUDSON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Military Academy has appointed Scott Green as its new Chief of Staff, adding a seasoned independent school leader with experience in admissions, academics, development and team building.Green joins NYMA at a pivotal time as the Academy continues to strengthen its foundation, improve institutional alignment and build momentum across cadet life, academics, athletics and school operations. In his new role, he will advance the Academy’s strategic priorities, strengthen coordination across key functions and help support leadership execution.​​Though Green is known for his success as an elite wrestling coach, his background extends well beyond athletics. Over the course of his career, he has served in leadership roles in admissions, the classroom and development, bringing a breadth of experience that aligns closely with the needs of a growing independent school. Green most recently served at the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he joined the wrestling program in 2021 and later rose to associate head coach and interim head coach. During his tenure, Army continued to compete at a high level, including a 2024-25 season that saw seven wrestlers qualify for the NCAA Championships, tied for the second-most in program history.Before West Point, Green spent over a decade as head coach at Wyoming Seminary, where he built one of the nation’s premier high school wrestling programs while also serving in several key institutional roles. In addition to leading the program to two National Prep championships, 14 straight Pennsylvania Prep titles, and a remarkable 208-9 dual meet record, Green served as associate director of admissions, taught upper school English and helped expand philanthropic support for student programs.In admissions work, Green traveled internationally and helped enroll students from 33 countries, giving him firsthand experience in student recruitment, family engagement and enrollment strategy. He also worked closely with college guidance to help place 29 student-athletes at Ivy League institutions.At NYMA, Green will help support leadership execution, strengthen coordination across key functions, and contribute to the Academy’s continued forward progress. His appointment reflects NYMA’s commitment to disciplined leadership, operational focus, and building an institution prepared for long-term success.“Scott Green brings the kind of leadership, presence, and performance mindset that aligns with where NYMA is headed,” said Sunny Doman, NYMA’s Head of School. “He has built winning teams, led in demanding environments, and understands the daily challenges we face in the independent school world, and how to turn high standards into daily results. We are proud to welcome him to the Academy.”Green’s arrival marks another important step in NYMA’s continued effort to restore excellence, reinforce accountability, and build a stronger future for its cadets and community.About New York Military Academy (NYMA)Founded in 1889, New York Military Academy is a private, college-preparatory, co-educational boarding and day school for grades 9–12 and post-graduates. Located in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, NYMA’s mission is to develop cadets in mind, body, and character, preparing them for higher education and responsible citizenship. NYMA’s vision is to be the nation’s premier college-prep school incorporating military organization, mentorship, and tradition to cultivate confident, capable, and service-oriented graduates.For media inquiries, please contact Mike Lavigne at media@nyma.org.

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